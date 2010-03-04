SingleCore AI Expert

🔥 SINGLECORE AI - THE NEXT GENERATION TREND SURFER 🤖📉📈

Welcome to SingleCore AI, a fully automated trading system powered by an embedded Deep Learning ONNX Model. This is not just another indicator-based EA. SingleCore AI processes 15 market features in real-time to predict the highest probability trend direction before it happens.

🎯 CORE TRADING STRATEGY:

SingleCore AI operates as a Dynamic Trend-Following System. Here is how it beats the market:

Regime Filter: It only trades when a clear trend is detected (using ADX and Bollinger Bands breakouts). It ignores flat, sideway markets.

It only trades when a clear trend is detected (using ADX and Bollinger Bands breakouts). It ignores flat, sideway markets. AI Prediction (ONNX): The neural network analyzes volatility, moving average distances (SMA50, SMA200), ATR ratios, and momentum lags to output a precise Buy/Sell/Hold probability.

The neural network analyzes volatility, moving average distances (SMA50, SMA200), ATR ratios, and momentum lags to output a precise Buy/Sell/Hold probability. Smart Trailing & Scale-Out: Once a trade is in profit, the EA immediately moves the Stop Loss to Breakeven and can automatically scale out (close 50% volume) to secure initial profits. It then activates a step-by-step Trailing Stop to ride the massive trends.

Once a trade is in profit, the EA immediately moves the Stop Loss to Breakeven and can automatically scale out (close 50% volume) to secure initial profits. It then activates a step-by-step Trailing Stop to ride the massive trends. Advanced Capital Protection: The system features a built-in "Time Filter" that automatically closes all positive positions before the dangerous Asian rollover or Friday weekend gaps.

🛡️ TRANSPARENT RISK & DRAWDOWN MANAGEMENT:

You might notice a 39.66% Maximum Equity Drawdown in our provided backtest (growing $1,000 to over $31,500). Why is this actually a MASSIVE selling point?

Uncensored Potential: This test was deliberately run with an aggressive compounding setup to demonstrate the absolute maximum mathematical potential of the AI. Achieving a 3,100% Return on Investment (ROI) while keeping the drawdown under 40% proves the core logic is incredibly robust.

This test was deliberately run with an aggressive compounding setup to demonstrate the absolute maximum mathematical potential of the AI. Achieving a 3,100% Return on Investment (ROI) while keeping the drawdown under 40% proves the core logic is incredibly robust. Prop Firm Ready (Fully Customizable): We don't hide reality with fake, "flat-line" drawdown tests. If you are trading for a Funded Account (FTMO, MFF, etc.) and strictly need your drawdown under 5% or 10%, you simply reduce the initial volume multiplier by 4x. The AI's win rate remains exactly the same, but your risk is drastically minimized to pass any Prop Firm challenge.

We don't hide reality with fake, "flat-line" drawdown tests. If you are trading for a Funded Account (FTMO, MFF, etc.) and strictly need your drawdown under 5% or 10%, you simply reduce the initial volume multiplier by 4x. The AI's win rate remains exactly the same, but your risk is drastically minimized to pass any Prop Firm challenge. No Grid, No Martingale Death: Unlike toxic grid bots where the Equity curve crashes far below the Balance line, SingleCore AI's Equity curve tightly hugs the Balance. When it loses, it cuts losses fast. When it wins, it trails the trend!

⚙️ KEY FEATURES:

100% Embedded AI: The neural network (brain_v3_trend.onnx) is natively embedded into the EA. No complicated DLLs or external files required. Plug and play!

The neural network (brain_v3_trend.onnx) is natively embedded into the EA. No complicated DLLs or external files required. Plug and play! Dynamic Breakeven & Partial Close: Locks in profit early and rides the trend risk-free.

Locks in profit early and rides the trend risk-free. Weekend & Night Gap Protection: Keeps your account safe from high-spread hours.

Keeps your account safe from high-spread hours. No Grid / No Hedging: Follows strict FIFO compliance. Perfect for Prop Firms!

📊 RECOMMENDED SETUP:

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe: M5 (5-Minute chart).

M5 (5-Minute chart). Minimum Deposit: $100 - $500 (Depending on your lot size setup).

$100 - $500 (Depending on your lot size setup). Account Type: Raw Spread / ECN with low latency.

🚀 HOW TO INSTALL:

Simply attach the EA to an M5 chart. Ensure "Allow Algo Trading" is enabled. The AI model is already inside the bot, so no extra setup is needed. Set your preferred Risk (Fixed Lot or dynamic array) in the inputs and let the AI do the heavy lifting.

⚠️ Disclaimer: Trading involves risks. Please test the EA on a Demo account or perform backtesting before running it on a Live account. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please note: EA cannot be installed directly on the MT5 mobile app. You must install it on a Windows PC or VPS to run automatically. You can monitor the trades from your mobile phone.