Cartwright TrendTrace Classic
- 指标
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Martin Kolar我是独立的MetaTrader指标和自动化策略开发者。我以极高的精准度和对代码质量的重视来完成工作，确保我的工具可靠且易于使用。我在交易领域已有数年经验，并会定期根据真实的市场情况测试和优化我的产品。
- 版本: 1.0
The trend can change while your attention is focused elsewhere. And sometimes, by the time you notice that the market has changed direction, the move is already several candles ahead.
Cartwright TrendTrace Classic makes the current direction and confirmed trend changes easy to recognize — clearly, visually and without filling your chart with unnecessary tools.
The indicator transforms a standard moving average into a simple directional guide. The line turns blue when it is rising and red when it is falling. As soon as a directional change is confirmed on a closed candle, TrendTrace marks the turning point with an arrow.
See the Direction. Notice the Change.
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Blue line highlights rising movement
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Red line highlights falling movement
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Up arrow marks the beginning of a confirmed rising segment
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Down arrow marks the beginning of a confirmed falling segment
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Clean visual signals displayed directly on the chart
Instead of repeatedly checking whether the moving average has started turning, you can recognize the current direction at a glance.
Built for Clearer Chart Analysis
A trend change does not automatically mean that you should enter a trade. However, it may be the moment when you want to look closer, check your setup and decide whether an opportunity is developing.
Cartwright TrendTrace Classic gives you that visual prompt.
It can support:
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Trend-following entries
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Pullback and continuation setups
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Exit timing
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Scalping, intraday and swing-trading analysis
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Visual confirmation of your existing strategy
Confirmed on Closed Candles
Arrows are generated only after the relevant candle has closed. Once confirmed, historical arrows remain in place and do not repaint.
The line on the current open candle can still react to live price movement, giving you an immediate view of the developing direction. A turning-point signal is committed only after the candle closes.
Want to Receive Trend-Change Alerts?
Cartwright TrendTrace Classic displays the same directional line and confirmed turning-point arrows as the PRO version, but it does not include automatic notifications.
If you want to be notified when a confirmed trend change occurs — even while you are watching another chart or doing something else — Cartwright TrendTrace PRO adds optional MetaTrader 5 popup alerts and custom WAV sound notifications.
Choose the Classic version for clear visual analysis directly on the chart, or upgrade to the PRO version if you do not want to miss a confirmed trend change.
Adapt It to Your Trading Style
Configure the indicator using familiar moving-average settings:
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Moving average period
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EMA, SMA, SMMA or LWMA
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Applied price
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Any symbol
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Any timeframe
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Netting and hedging accounts
See the Trend Before It Is Several Candles Behind You
Attach Cartwright TrendTrace Classic to your chart, choose your moving-average settings and keep the current direction clearly visible.
Trace the trend. See the turn. Decide what comes next.
Cartwright TrendTrace Classic is an analytical tool. It does not predict future prices, provide financial advice or guarantee profitable trades. Every signal should be evaluated within your own trading strategy and risk-management rules.