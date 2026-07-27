The trend can change while your attention is focused elsewhere. And sometimes, by the time you notice that the market has changed direction, the move is already several candles ahead.

Cartwright TrendTrace Classic makes the current direction and confirmed trend changes easy to recognize — clearly, visually and without filling your chart with unnecessary tools.

The indicator transforms a standard moving average into a simple directional guide. The line turns blue when it is rising and red when it is falling. As soon as a directional change is confirmed on a closed candle, TrendTrace marks the turning point with an arrow.

See the Direction. Notice the Change.

Blue line highlights rising movement

Red line highlights falling movement

Up arrow marks the beginning of a confirmed rising segment

Down arrow marks the beginning of a confirmed falling segment

Clean visual signals displayed directly on the chart

Instead of repeatedly checking whether the moving average has started turning, you can recognize the current direction at a glance.

Built for Clearer Chart Analysis

A trend change does not automatically mean that you should enter a trade. However, it may be the moment when you want to look closer, check your setup and decide whether an opportunity is developing.

Cartwright TrendTrace Classic gives you that visual prompt.

It can support:

Trend-following entries

Pullback and continuation setups

Exit timing

Scalping, intraday and swing-trading analysis

Visual confirmation of your existing strategy

Confirmed on Closed Candles

Arrows are generated only after the relevant candle has closed. Once confirmed, historical arrows remain in place and do not repaint.

The line on the current open candle can still react to live price movement, giving you an immediate view of the developing direction. A turning-point signal is committed only after the candle closes.

Want to Receive Trend-Change Alerts?

Cartwright TrendTrace Classic displays the same directional line and confirmed turning-point arrows as the PRO version, but it does not include automatic notifications.

If you want to be notified when a confirmed trend change occurs — even while you are watching another chart or doing something else — Cartwright TrendTrace PRO adds optional MetaTrader 5 popup alerts and custom WAV sound notifications.

Choose the Classic version for clear visual analysis directly on the chart, or upgrade to the PRO version if you do not want to miss a confirmed trend change.

Adapt It to Your Trading Style

Configure the indicator using familiar moving-average settings:

Moving average period

EMA, SMA, SMMA or LWMA

Applied price

Any symbol

Any timeframe

Netting and hedging accounts

See the Trend Before It Is Several Candles Behind You

Attach Cartwright TrendTrace Classic to your chart, choose your moving-average settings and keep the current direction clearly visible.

Trace the trend. See the turn. Decide what comes next.

Cartwright TrendTrace Classic is an analytical tool. It does not predict future prices, provide financial advice or guarantee profitable trades. Every signal should be evaluated within your own trading strategy and risk-management rules.