Cartwright TrendTrace Classic

  • Indicators
  • Martin Kolar
    Martin Kolar

    Martin Kolar

    I am an independent developer of indicators and automated strategies for MetaTrader. I approach my work with the utmost precision and a strong focus on code quality to ensure that my tools are reliable and user-friendly. I have been active in the trading world for several years and regularly test
  • Version: 1.0

The trend can change while your attention is focused elsewhere. And sometimes, by the time you notice that the market has changed direction, the move is already several candles ahead.

Cartwright TrendTrace Classic makes the current direction and confirmed trend changes easy to recognize — clearly, visually and without filling your chart with unnecessary tools.

The indicator transforms a standard moving average into a simple directional guide. The line turns blue when it is rising and red when it is falling. As soon as a directional change is confirmed on a closed candle, TrendTrace marks the turning point with an arrow.

See the Direction. Notice the Change.

  • Blue line highlights rising movement

  • Red line highlights falling movement

  • Up arrow marks the beginning of a confirmed rising segment

  • Down arrow marks the beginning of a confirmed falling segment

  • Clean visual signals displayed directly on the chart

Instead of repeatedly checking whether the moving average has started turning, you can recognize the current direction at a glance.

Built for Clearer Chart Analysis

A trend change does not automatically mean that you should enter a trade. However, it may be the moment when you want to look closer, check your setup and decide whether an opportunity is developing.

Cartwright TrendTrace Classic gives you that visual prompt.

It can support:

  • Trend-following entries

  • Pullback and continuation setups

  • Exit timing

  • Scalping, intraday and swing-trading analysis

  • Visual confirmation of your existing strategy

Confirmed on Closed Candles

Arrows are generated only after the relevant candle has closed. Once confirmed, historical arrows remain in place and do not repaint.

The line on the current open candle can still react to live price movement, giving you an immediate view of the developing direction. A turning-point signal is committed only after the candle closes.

Want to Receive Trend-Change Alerts?

Cartwright TrendTrace Classic displays the same directional line and confirmed turning-point arrows as the PRO version, but it does not include automatic notifications.

If you want to be notified when a confirmed trend change occurs — even while you are watching another chart or doing something else — Cartwright TrendTrace PRO adds optional MetaTrader 5 popup alerts and custom WAV sound notifications.

Choose the Classic version for clear visual analysis directly on the chart, or upgrade to the PRO version if you do not want to miss a confirmed trend change.

Adapt It to Your Trading Style

Configure the indicator using familiar moving-average settings:

  • Moving average period

  • EMA, SMA, SMMA or LWMA

  • Applied price

  • Any symbol

  • Any timeframe

  • Netting and hedging accounts

See the Trend Before It Is Several Candles Behind You

Attach Cartwright TrendTrace Classic to your chart, choose your moving-average settings and keep the current direction clearly visible.

Trace the trend. See the turn. Decide what comes next.

Cartwright TrendTrace Classic is an analytical tool. It does not predict future prices, provide financial advice or guarantee profitable trades. Every signal should be evaluated within your own trading strategy and risk-management rules.


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Volume flow Profile
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
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Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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The trend can change while you are looking somewhere else. You cannot watch every chart every second. And sometimes, by the time you notice that a market has changed direction, the move is already several candles ahead. Cartwright TrendTrace helps you see confirmed changes as they happen — clearly, visually and without filling your chart with unnecessary tools. The indicator transforms a standard moving average into a simple directional guide. The line turns blue when it is rising and red when i
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