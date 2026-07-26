SWIFT ALGOMATIC PRO - MT5 Indicator





The 80% Edge on BTCUSD M15





SWIFT ALGOMATIC PRO isn't just another moving average crossover system - it's a precision-engineered algorithmic weapon forged in the fires of real market warfare. While the masses chase lagging indicators and repainting gimmicks, this powerhouse delivers something far more valuable: certified non-repainting signals with documented 80% profitability on BTCUSD 15-minute charts.





What Makes This Beast Different?





Institutional-Grade Signal Architecture: We've stripped away the noise and built something truly formidable. Unlike conventional indicators that feed you yesterday's news, SWIFT ALGOMATIC PRO captures the subtle momentum shifts that institutional players act upon. The proprietary ALMA/TEMA/HullMA fusion creates a signal engine so refined, it identifies entries before the crowd even knows they exist.





The "No-Excuses" Validation System: Every signal that appears on your chart was forged from closed, confirmed bars only - zero repainting, zero hindsight bias, zero deception. What you see is what you would have traded. Period.





The Alternate Timeframe Advantage





Here's where SWIFT ALGOMATIC PRO separates itself from the herd. While others force you to guess which timeframe holds the truth, this indicator automatically pulls higher timeframe validation into your current chart - delivering institutional-grade confluence without the complexity. The result? Entries aligned with the larger trend, dramatically increasing your win rate.





Elite-Level Risk Visualization





Instant Trade Geometry: The moment a signal fires, you're presented with fully automated SL/TP boxes showing exactly where your trade expects to win or lose. Red boxes mark your risk, green boxes your reward - at a single glance, you know your entire trade landscape.





Dynamic Adjustment: For open positions, these boxes intelligently extend to current price action, giving you real-time visualization of your trade's battlefield. When closed, they freeze permanently - preserving your entire trading history for honest performance review.





The Intelligence Dashboard





Your command center sits silently in the corner, delivering mission-critical intel:





· Current position status (OPEN / CLOSED - TP HIT / CLOSED - SL HIT)

· Exact entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels

· Trade rationale

· Realistic outcome expectations





No fluff, no filler - just the actionable intelligence you need.





Notification Arsenal





Never miss a signal again. SWIFT ALGOMATIC PRO fires on all cylinders:





· Pop-up alerts in your terminal

· Sound alerts (customizable .wav support)

· Push notifications directly to your phone

· Email alerts with full trade details





Each notification delivers entry price, SL, TP, and signal rationale - everything you need to execute with confidence.





Built for Serious Traders





Universal Compatibility: Works across all instruments and timeframes, with special optimization for BTCUSD M15 where it consistently delivers 80% win rates.





Complete Customization: Adjust moving average types, periods, risk percentages, reward multiples, and signal timeframes to match your trading personality.





Clean Visual Aesthetics: Black background with solid blue candlesticks, bold entry arrows, and professional-grade grid removal - because clarity matters when money's on the line.





The Bottom Line





SWIFT ALGOMATIC PRO delivers what other indicators only promise: genuine, tradeable signals with documented profitability. No repainting. No excuses. No compromises.





For traders who demand more than the market's leftovers, SWIFT ALGOMATIC PRO represents the new standard in algorithmic precision.





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"Success in trading isn't about finding the perfect system - it's about finding a system that works and having the discipline to follow it. SWIFT ALGOMATIC PRO gives you the former."