Assistant de trading OG2

OG2 Trading Assistant is a comprehensive trading panel for MetaTrader 5, designed to simplify the manual and semi-automated management of your positions directly from the chart. Key features: 🎯 Risk management: automatic position size calculation based on a defined risk amount 🔒 Automatic break-even: secures your positions once a specific risk/reward ratio is reached 💰 Partial Take Profit: closes part of the position at a first target while letting the remainder run to a second target 📈 Trailing stop: automatically follows the price to protect profits

Ideal for traders who want to maintain manual control over their decisions while benefiting from professional, automated risk management.





TRADE ASSISTANT OG — User Guide

Manual/semi-automatic trading panel for MetaTrader 5.

1. Overview

Trade Assistant OG is a manual/semi-automatic trading panel for MetaTrader 5. It automatically calculates position size based on a defined risk amount, and offers optional management of Break Even, Partial Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and a daily loss limit. Every action stays under the trader's control: nothing triggers unless the corresponding automatic mode is enabled.

2. Quick installation

Copy the .ex5 file into the MQL5 / Experts folder of your MetaTrader 5 terminal

Drag the EA onto the chart you want to use

In the Common tab, check "Allow Algo Trading"

In the Inputs tab, choose the language (Language) and adjust the parameters for the instrument you're trading

Make sure the "Algo Trading" button is enabled in the MetaTrader 5 toolbar

3. Parameter details

RiskAmount — Amount risked on the account, in currency (see RiskCurrency), for each trade. The panel automatically calculates the position size (lots) so that the loss at the Stop Loss matches exactly this amount.

RiskCurrency — Currency of the risk amount (e.g. USD, EUR). Used only for display and for the calculation when EUR is selected.

SpreadLimitPts — Maximum spread accepted before placing an order, in points. If the market spread exceeds this value, the PLACE ORDER button will refuse to execute. See point 4 below: this value must be adapted to each instrument.

UseBreakEven — Enables or disables automatic Break Even.

BE_TriggerRR — Risk/Reward ratio at which the Stop Loss is moved to entry price (e.g. 0.75 = as soon as the trade has reached 75% of the initial SL distance).

BE_UseSpreadOffset — If enabled, Break Even includes a small margin equal to the current spread, to avoid an early exit caused by a temporary spread spike.

BE_ManualOffset — Manual margin (in points) used instead of the spread when BE_UseSpreadOffset is disabled.

UsePartialTP — Enables automatic partial close at the TP1 level.

TP1_RR — Risk/Reward ratio of the first target (TP1).

TP1_Percent — Percentage of the position closed at TP1 (the remainder continues toward TP2).

TP2_RR — Risk/Reward ratio of the second target (TP2), applied to the remaining position after TP1.

UseTrailing — Enables automatic trailing stop once TP1 is reached.

Trail_Activation — Number of points of gain required before the trailing stop starts following the price.

Trail_Distance — Distance (in points) maintained between the price and the new trailing Stop Loss.

Trail_Step — Minimum step (in points) before the trailing Stop Loss is moved again.

UseDailyLoss — Enables the daily loss limit.

DailyLossLimit — Maximum loss allowed per day (in account currency). Once reached, any open position is closed and the panel blocks new orders until the reset.

UseServerTimeReset — If enabled, the daily counter resets at midnight broker server time.

CustomResetHour — Custom reset hour (0-23), used if UseServerTimeReset is disabled.

PanelX / PanelY — Panel position on screen (offset in pixels from the top-left corner of the chart).

Language — Panel display language: Francais or English.

4. Spread: a value to adapt per instrument

The SpreadLimitPts parameter protects your entries: if the market spread is too high at the moment you click PLACE ORDER, the order is blocked. This is a useful safety feature, but it must be set correctly for each instrument, because a "point" doesn't mean the same thing everywhere.

On Gold (XAUUSD), a point generally equals a $0.01 price move, and spreads observed across most brokers stay within a fairly stable range (roughly 15 to 35 points depending on the broker and the time of day). On Bitcoin (BTCUSD), however, the value of a point and the normal spread range vary enormously from one broker to another: some quote Bitcoin with a point worth $1, others $0.01, which completely changes the scale of the numbers you need to enter (observed spreads vary widely, from 100 to 800 points depending on the quoting convention).

In practice: never reuse the same SpreadLimitPts value across different instruments without checking. Before trading a new instrument, open the symbol specification in MetaTrader (right-click on the chart → Symbol Specification) to find out the point value and the typical spread range, then adjust SpreadLimitPts accordingly.

These values are indicative and depend on your broker, the trading session, and market conditions (spreads widen around economic news releases or outside high-liquidity hours).

5. Good to know