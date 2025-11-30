大家好，我目前正在使用美国的 Forex.com 作为我的外汇交易经纪商。最近我在使用 EA 自动交易，但 Forex.com 给我发送了一封邮件，提醒我 EA 在他们的监管下可能出现问题。以下是他们邮件中的主要内容。

Hello everyone, I am currently using Forex.com in the United States as my trading broker. Recently, I have been running an EA, but Forex.com sent me a message stating that my EA may have issues under U.S. regulatory rules. Below is the main content from their email.

① 资金不足的问题

你的账户可能可用保证金不足，导致 EA 不断尝试下单。

1. Insufficient Funds

Your account may not have enough free margin, causing the EA to continuously attempt opening orders.

② 止损/止盈的快速频繁修改

EA 可能不断快速修改 SL 或 TP，从而触发大量订单活动。

2. Rapid SL/TP Modifications

The EA may be rapidly adjusting Stop Loss or Take Profit levels, which results in excessive order activity.

③ 同一货币对运行多个 EA

在同一个货币对运行多个 EA 可能导致系统冲突、异常订单或错误修改。

3. Multiple EAs on the Same Currency Pair

Running more than one EA on the same currency pair can cause malfunctions, excessive trades, or improper order modifications.

④ 美国监管限制（禁止对冲 / 必须FIFO）

很多 EA 是按照非美国监管环境编写的。美国 NFA 规则禁止对冲，并严格要求 FIFO（先入先出），这会导致许多 EA 在美国经纪商上出现问题。

4. Regulatory Restrictions (No Hedging & FIFO Rules)

Many EAs are designed for non-U.S. brokers. In the United States, NFA rules strictly prohibit hedging and require FIFO (First-In, First-Out), which may cause many EAs to malfunction when running on U.S. brokers.



