MT5怎么不能开虚拟账号
红色的字按要求去填写，不要图省事
全按要求写了，没用。试了好久，试了各种方法，都不行，每一格都重新写了几遍，都不行
It's all written as required, it's useless. I tried for a long time, tried various methods, but it didn’t work. I rewritten every frame several times, but it didn’t work.
It is not very important in case of demo account.
For real/live account - yes, it is very important.
But it is not important (your name, your phone number and so on) in case you are creating demo account.
Example (your case) - demo account only!!!
在大多数情况下，经纪人会在有限的时间内提供模拟账户。
您可以在同一经纪商处开设其他模拟账户，或为模拟账户选择任何其他经纪商。
In most cases, the broker will provide a demo account for a limited time.
You can open other demo accounts at the same broker, or choose any other broker for the demo account.
谢尔盖·戈卢别夫，2020 年 6 月 16 日下午 05:42
我也有一个模拟账户...你可以看到有多少-
如果一个模拟账户不合适，我会用不同的经纪人创建另一个（这就是为什么我们都选择一个好的经纪人进行交易）-
许多平台不允许直接在MT4，MT5开模拟账户，要到官网开户。
我 就是在这个论坛下载的MT5，现在这里的也不能开模拟账号吗？
官网是那里呢？我在这网站也申请了模拟账号，但是登陆不了MT5
It is not very important in case of demo account.
For real/live account - yes, it is very important.
But it is not important (your name, your phone number and so on) in case you are creating demo account.
Example (your case) - demo account only!!!
怎么和你的不一样呢，我切换成了英语版，我是在这个论坛下载的MT5
在大多数情况下，经纪人会在有限的时间内提供模拟账户。
您可以在同一经纪商处开设其他模拟账户，或为模拟账户选择任何其他经纪商。
In most cases, the broker will provide a demo account for a limited time.
You can open other demo accounts at the same broker, or choose any other broker for the demo account.
I have opened an account in other places before, and one of them uses Beijing time, and some even have incorrect or missing data, so I still want to open it in MetaQuotes-Demo. Where did you apply for your MetaQuotes-Demo account?
MetaQuotes-Demo account is mostly used to update Metatrader to the next build and to test beta builds of Metatrader.
Because MetaQuotes is not a broker.
But you need a demo account of the broker in case you want to practrise in trading.
MetaQuotes-Demo 账户主要用于更新 Metatrader 到下一个版本和测试 Metatrader 的 Beta 版本。
因为 MetaQuotes 不是经纪人。
但是，如果您想进行交易，则需要经纪人的模拟账户。
Why is it different from yours, I switched to the English version, I downloaded MT5 from this forum
longyua, 2021.08.19 10:02
怎么和你的不一样呢，我切换成了英语版，我是在这个论坛下载的MT5
You should have Windows 64-bit on your computer to use Metatrader 5.
Because Windows 32-bit is not supported by Metatrader 5.
您的计算机上应该有 Windows 64 位才能使用 Metatrader 5。
因为 Metatrader 5 不支持 Windows 32 位。
How to know your Windows: 64-bit or 32-bit?
You can check it here:
如何知道您的 Windows：64 位还是 32 位？
你可以在这里查看：
Metatrader 5 x64 is Metatrader 5 with Windows 64-bit.
Metatrader 5 x64 是 Metatrader 5 与 Windows 64 位。
-------------------
I have Metatrader 5 build 3021:
我有 Metatrader 5 build 3021：
我以前开的虚拟账号过期了，现在重新开一个，开不了，
如下图
表填好了，下一步那里还是灰的。
我重新下载了软件，填好表，√了我同意 。还是不行，账号类型 那里下拉，里面是空白。
然后我在网页申请了一个账号， 网页上申请的可以登陆网页，登陆MT5就显示： ： no connection to MetaQuotes-Demo
MT4可以登陆，
各位大佬，这是哪的问题