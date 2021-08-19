MT5怎么不能开虚拟账号

我以前开的虚拟账号过期了，现在重新开一个，开不了，

如下图


表填好了，下一步那里还是灰的。

我重新下载了软件，填好表，√了我同意 。还是不行，账号类型 那里下拉，里面是空白。


然后我在网页申请了一个账号， 网页上申请的可以登陆网页，登陆MT5就显示： ： no connection to MetaQuotes-Demo


MT4可以登陆，

各位大佬，这是哪的问题


 
红色的字按要求去填写，不要图省事
 
Tiecheng Fu:
全按要求写了，没用。试了好久，试了各种方法，都不行，每一格都重新写了几遍，都不行

 
许多平台不允许直接在MT4，MT5开模拟账户，要到官网开户。
 
It is not very important in case of demo account.
For real/live account - yes, it is very important.
But it is not important (your name, your phone number and so on) in case you are creating demo account.

Example (your case) - demo account only!!!



 

在大多数情况下，经纪人会在有限的时间内提供模拟账户。
您可以在同一经纪商处开设其他模拟账户，或为模拟账户选择任何其他经纪商。

我 就是在这个论坛下载的MT5，现在这里的也不能开模拟账号吗？

官网是那里呢？我在这网站也申请了模拟账号，但是登陆不了MT5

 
怎么和你的不一样呢，我切换成了英语版，我是在这个论坛下载的MT5

附加的文件：
3605c20210819155958083.jpg  39 kb
360t520210819155854412.jpg  45 kb
 
以前也在别家开过账号，有一个用的是北京时间，有的甚至数据不对或缺失，所以还是想在MetaQuotes-Demo 的这里开，你的MetaQuotes-Demo账号是哪里申请的？
 
MetaQuotes-Demo account is mostly used to update Metatrader to the next build and to test beta builds of Metatrader.
Because MetaQuotes is not a broker.
But you need a demo account of the broker in case you want to practrise in trading.

You should have Windows 64-bit on your computer to use Metatrader 5.
Because Windows 32-bit is not supported by Metatrader 5.

How to know your Windows: 64-bit or 32-bit?
You can check it here:

Metatrader 5 x64 is Metatrader 5 with Windows 64-bit.

-------------------

