回测K线质量历史 没有100% 说明啥问题啊？
跨度到2000年 质量历史只有6% 是不是压根就不能用啊，怎样才能获取高质量的数据啊
g526:
谢谢
Sergey Golubev, 2021.07.19 19:57
It depends on the broker, and it depends on MT4 or MT5.
MT4 (I am using this procedure all the time):
How to prepare MT4 for backtesting/trading with some pair: post #932
MT5:
g526:
Sergey Golubev:
谢谢老板
Sergey Golubev:
按照上述方法下载新的数据 回测时 还是提示质量只有6% 从2000年开始的欧元5分钟数据
g526:It depends on the broker.
According to the above method, when downloading the new data back-testing, it still prompts that the quality is only 6%. Euro 5-minute data since 2000
Because all the data, all the charts, names of the symbols, symbols specifications, time on the price of the chart - all of them are related to the broker.