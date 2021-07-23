回测K线质量历史 没有100% 说明啥问题啊？

跨度到2000年 质量历史只有6%  是不是压根就不能用啊，怎样才能获取高质量的数据啊 
 
g526:
谢谢

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

i don't have data from past dates in lower timeframes??!!

Sergey Golubev, 2021.07.19 19:57

It depends on the broker, and it depends on MT4 or MT5.

MT4 (I am using this procedure all the time):

How to prepare MT4 for backtesting/trading with some pair: post

MT5:


 
g526:

Sergey Golubev:


谢谢老板

 
Sergey Golubev:


按照上述方法下载新的数据 回测时 还是提示质量只有6% 从2000年开始的欧元5分钟数据

 
g526:

According to the above method, when downloading the new data back-testing, it still prompts that the quality is only 6%. Euro 5-minute data since 2000

It depends on the broker.
Because all the data, all the charts, names of the symbols, symbols specifications, time on the price of the chart - all of them are related to the broker.
