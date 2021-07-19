i don't have data from past dates in lower timeframes??!!
It depends on the broker, and it depends on MT4 or MT5.
MT4 (I am using this procedure all the time):
How to prepare MT4 for backtesting/trading with some pair: post #932
MT5:
But it depends on the broker anyway (all the data, charts/price and the time on the chart are related to the broker only).
For MT5:
Since for backtesting you said you have the data, but not on the chart, try increasing the maximum bars to show on chart.
Be aware that: the more you increase it, the more RAM memory will be used.
hi
i am trying to go back to a specified time in a lower timeframe let's say 5M but doesn't show me the data up to 2020 in let's say gbpusd in the trading panel but when
i am trying to backtest i can get data all the way back to 2010 even in the 5M timeFrame.
how is that possible??!