i don't have data from past dates in lower timeframes??!!

New comment
 

hi

i am trying to go back to a specified time in a lower timeframe let's say 5M but doesn't show me the data up to 2020  in let's say gbpusd in the trading panel but when

i am trying to backtest i can get data all the way back to 2010 even in the 5M timeFrame.

how is that possible??!

 

It depends on the broker, and it depends on MT4 or MT5.

----------------

MT4 (I am using this procedure all the time):

How to prepare MT4 for backtesting/trading with some pair: post

----------------

MT5:

How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2017.02.08
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 

But it depends on the broker anyway (all the data, charts/price and the time on the chart are related to the broker only).

 
Sergey Golubev:

But it depends on the broker anyway (all the data, charts/price and the time on the chart are related to the broker only).

wow!

thanks.

helped a lot.

 
mohammad7521:

hi

i am trying to go back to a specified time in a lower timeframe let's say 5M but doesn't show me the data up to 2020  in let's say gbpusd in the trading panel but when

i am trying to backtest i can get data all the way back to 2010 even in the 5M timeFrame.

how is that possible??!

For MT5:

Since for backtesting you said you have the data, but not on the chart, try increasing the maximum bars to show on chart.


chart_bars

Be aware that: the more you increase it, the more RAM memory will be used. 

New comment