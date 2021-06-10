08 jun 2021 build 2957 strategy tester has a problem.......
08 jun 2021 build 2957 strategy tester has a problem.......Cannot be compiled and written strategy tester....
after i upgraded to build 2957 ,the strategy tester was no longer available....May iask the great gods,can you teach me...help..help
