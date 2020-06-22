求助：MT4可任意自定义周期的指标“realtime”不能用了
这是指标
贴代码请用 SRC 按钮！！
另外，这只是一个警告，告诉你所有的控制路径都应该有返回值，但不影响使用。
int reinit() { deinit(); init(); LastStartTime = Time[Bars-1]; LastEndTime = Time[0]; LastBarCount = Bars; }
|int 改为 void：
void reinit() { deinit(); init(); LastStartTime = Time[Bars-1]; LastEndTime = Time[0]; LastBarCount = Bars; }
多谢版主，编译通过了，但运行MT4在指标列表里却仍然找不到这个指标，怎么回事？
maihj:放在**\MQL4\Indicators文件夹下，重新编译一下，没有显示的话退出平台在打开试试。
都试过了，还是不行，在旧版本的MT4可以使用，新版本的就不能运行了
maihj:把日志贴出来看
luenbo:
请问版主，还有其他方法能在MT4实现看2，6，8，12小时图吗？除了MT4自带的脚本，那个脚本不好用，最好不用离线图表，就像MT5一样的看
是的，以前我用了好几年，现在不能正常用了，好像是动态连接库的选项无法固定打勾
以前一直能用的，自从MT4更新了之后，这个指标就运行不了了，编译的时候没有错误，但有一个警告，有代码高手给看看吗？
源码如下：
extern double Version = 1.3; // code version
extern string BuildInfo = "2005.12.04 by wfy05@talkforex.com";
extern int PeriodMultiplier = 2; // new period multiplier factor
extern int UpdateInterval = 0; // update interval in milliseconds, zero means update real-time.
extern bool Enabled = true;
extern bool Debug = false;
int FileHandle = -1;
int NewPeriod = 0;
#define CHART_CMD_UPDATE_DATA 33324
void DebugMsg(string msg)
{
if (Debug) Alert(msg);
}
int init()
{
NewPeriod = Period() * PeriodMultiplier;
if (OpenHistoryFile() < 0) return (-1);
WriteHistoryHeader();
WriteHistoryFile(Bars-1, true);
UpdateChartWindow();
return (0);
}
void deinit()
{
//Close file handle
if(FileHandle >= 0) {
FileClose(FileHandle);
FileHandle = -1;
}
}
int OpenHistoryFile()
{
FileHandle = FileOpenHistory(Symbol()+NewPeriod+".hst", FILE_BIN|FILE_WRITE);
if(FileHandle < 0) return(-1);
return (0);
}
int WriteHistoryHeader()
{
string c_copyright;
int i_digits = Digits;
int i_unused[13] = {0};
int version = 400;
if (FileHandle < 0) return (-1);
c_copyright = "(C)opyright 2003, MetaQuotes Software Corp.";
FileWriteInteger(FileHandle, version, LONG_VALUE);
FileWriteString(FileHandle, c_copyright, 64);
FileWriteString(FileHandle, Symbol(), 12);
FileWriteInteger(FileHandle, NewPeriod, LONG_VALUE);
FileWriteInteger(FileHandle, i_digits, LONG_VALUE);
FileWriteInteger(FileHandle, 0, LONG_VALUE); //timesign
FileWriteInteger(FileHandle, 0, LONG_VALUE); //last_sync
FileWriteArray(FileHandle, i_unused, 0, ArraySize(i_unused));
return (0);
}
int WriteHistoryFile(int start_pos, bool init = false)
{
static int last_fpos, i_time;
static double d_open, d_low, d_high, d_close, d_volume;
int i, ps;
if (FileHandle < 0) return (-1);
// normalize open time
ps = NewPeriod * 60;
i_time = Time[start_pos]/ps;
i_time *= ps;
if (init) {
//first time, init data
d_open = Open[start_pos];
d_low = Low[start_pos];
d_high = High[start_pos];
d_close = Close[start_pos];
d_volume = Volume[start_pos];
i = start_pos - 1;
} else {
i = start_pos;
FileSeek(FileHandle,last_fpos,SEEK_SET);
}
if (i < 0) return (-1);
int cnt = 0;
int LastBarTime;
//processing bars
while (i >= 0) {
LastBarTime = Time[i];
//a new bar
if (LastBarTime >= i_time+ps) {
//write the bar data
FileWriteInteger(FileHandle, i_time, LONG_VALUE);
FileWriteDouble(FileHandle, d_open, DOUBLE_VALUE);
FileWriteDouble(FileHandle, d_low, DOUBLE_VALUE);
FileWriteDouble(FileHandle, d_high, DOUBLE_VALUE);
FileWriteDouble(FileHandle, d_close, DOUBLE_VALUE);
FileWriteDouble(FileHandle, d_volume, DOUBLE_VALUE);
cnt++;
i_time = LastBarTime/ps;
i_time *= ps;
d_open = Open[i];
d_low = Low[i];
d_high = High[i];
d_close = Close[i];
d_volume = Volume[i];
} else {
//no new bar
d_volume += Volume[i];
if (Low[i]<d_low) d_low = Low[i];
if (High[i]>d_high) d_high = High[i];
d_close = Close[i];
}
i--;
}
//record last_fpos before writing last bar.
last_fpos = FileTell(FileHandle);
//write last bar's data
FileWriteInteger(FileHandle, i_time, LONG_VALUE);
FileWriteDouble(FileHandle, d_open, DOUBLE_VALUE);
FileWriteDouble(FileHandle, d_low, DOUBLE_VALUE);
FileWriteDouble(FileHandle, d_high, DOUBLE_VALUE);
FileWriteDouble(FileHandle, d_close, DOUBLE_VALUE);
FileWriteDouble(FileHandle, d_volume, DOUBLE_VALUE);
cnt++;
d_volume -= Volume[0];
//flush the data writen
FileFlush(FileHandle);
return (cnt);
}
int UpdateChartWindow()
{
static int hwnd = 0;
if(hwnd == 0) {
//trying to detect the chart window for updating
hwnd = WindowHandle(Symbol(), NewPeriod);
}
if(hwnd!= 0) {
if (IsDllsAllowed() == false) {
//DLL calls must be allowed
DebugMsg("Dll calls must be allowed");
return (-1);
}
if (PostMessageA(hwnd,WM_COMMAND,CHART_CMD_UPDATE_DATA,0) == 0) {
//PostMessage failed, chart window closed
hwnd = 0;
} else {
//PostMessage succeed
return (0);
}
}
//window not found or PostMessage failed
return (-1);
}
/*
int PerfCheck(bool Start)
{
static int StartTime = 0;
static int Index = 0;
if (Start) {
StartTime = GetTickCount();
Index = 0;
return (StartTime);
}
Index++;
int diff = GetTickCount() - StartTime;
Alert("Time used [" + Index + "]: " + diff);
StartTime = GetTickCount();
return (diff);
}
*/
static int LastStartTime = 0;
static int LastEndTime = 0;
static int LastBarCount = 0;
int reinit()
{
deinit();
init();
LastStartTime = Time[Bars-1];
LastEndTime = Time[0];
LastBarCount = Bars;
}
bool IsDataChanged()
{
static int LastBars = 0, LastTime = 0, LastVolume = 0;
static double LastOpen = 0, LastClose = 0, LastHigh = 0, LastLow = 0;
if (LastVolume != Volume[0] || LastBars != Bars || LastTime != Time[0]||
LastClose != Close[0] || LastHigh != High[0] || LastLow != Low[0] ||
LastOpen != Open[0]) {
LastBars = Bars;
LastVolume = Volume[0];
LastTime = Time[0];
LastClose = Close[0];
LastHigh = High[0];
LastLow = Low[0];
LastOpen = Open[0];
return (true);
}
return (false);
}
int CheckNewData()
{
static string LastServer = "";
if (Bars < 2) {
//the data is not loaded yet.
DebugMsg("Data not loaded, only " + Bars + " Bars");
return (-1);
}
string serv = ServerAddress();
if (serv == "") {
//no server yet
DebugMsg("No server connected");
return (-1);
}
//server changed? check this and reinit to prevent wrong data while changing server.
if (LastServer != serv) {
DebugMsg("Server changed from " + LastServer + " to " + serv);
LastServer = serv;
reinit();
return (-1);
}
if (!IsDataChanged()) {
//return if no data changed to save resource
//DebugMsg("No data changed");
return (-1);
}
if (Time[Bars-1] != LastStartTime) {
DebugMsg("Start time changed, new history loaded or server changed");
reinit();
return (-1);
}
int i, cnt;
//try to find LastEndTime bar, which should be Time[0] or Time[1] usually,
//so the operation is fast
for (i = 0; i < Bars; i++) {
if (Time[i] <= LastEndTime) {
break;
}
}
if (i >= Bars || Time[i] != LastEndTime) {
DebugMsg("End time " + TimeToStr(LastEndTime) + " not found");
reinit();
return (-1);
}
cnt = Bars - i;
if (cnt != LastBarCount) {
DebugMsg("Data loaded, cnt is " + cnt + " LastBarCount is " + LastBarCount);
reinit();
return (-1);
}
//no new data loaded, return with LastEndTime position.
LastBarCount = Bars;
LastEndTime = Time[0];
return (i);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
{
static int last_time = 0;
if (!Enabled) return (0);
//always update or update only after certain interval
if (UpdateInterval != 0) {
int cur_time;
cur_time = GetTickCount();
if (MathAbs(cur_time - last_time) < UpdateInterval) {
return (0);
}
last_time = cur_time;
}
//if (Debug) PerfCheck(true);
int n = CheckNewData();
//if (Debug) PerfCheck(false);
if (n < 0) return (0);
//update history file with new data
WriteHistoryFile(n);
//refresh chart window
UpdateChartWindow();
//if (Debug) PerfCheck(false);
return(0);
编译结果如下：
'realtime.mq4' realtime.mq4 1 1
'WinUser32.mqh' WinUser32.mqh 1 1
not all control paths return a value realtime.mq4 299 1
0 error(s), 1 warning(s) 1 2