MT5 terminal is updated too frequently, which seriously affects the user experience.
If you connect your MT5 to MetaQuotes-Demo server (if you open demo account with MetaQuotes) so your MT5 will automatically be updated.
It is the latest beta build:
Thank you very much your answer.
Why my MT5 account is a real account, but it will be automatically updated every day.
Can you add an option to let users choose whether to update automatically.
MT5 uses policy test agent manager。it automatically updated every day,The experience is terrible.
If your trading account is real money account so it is account related to the broker.
Because MetaQuotes company is not a broker, and MetaQuotes company has nothing to do with any trading accounts.
Yes, we can connect to MetaQuotes-Demo server/account for just to update Metatrader and to test beta builds of Metatrader.
But if we all want to trade so we are selecting the broker (there are a lot of brokers) and we are openning demo or real account with selected broker.
And the brokers are estimating any updates by themselves.
As to updates .. I am having MT5 build 2573 from 13 August 2020, and seems it is the latest beta build.
It means - my Metatrader was updated 8 days ago.
If your Metatrader are updating everyday so it is something wrong withyour computer or with your Windows 10 for example.
This auto update experience is too bad. Can you provide a special compiled version to turn off the auto update function? After a period of time, it will be updated. After the software is updated, the user data is not well saved. It is very troublesome to reconfigure every time the software is updated.
So, I think it may be something wrong with your computer or with your Windows (Windows 10 64 bit, right?).
If someone else will report it so this issue/thread may be sent to the service desk for their consideration (we as the moderators of the forum are able to write to the service desk too). But for now - no technical details about it sorry.
When MT5 uses policy test agent manager to share computing power, MT5 terminals are updated frequently, which seriously affects the user experience. Sometimes it is updated two or three times a day, sometimes once a day, which causes users to reset metatester 5 agents manager。
Can users choose to update automatically？