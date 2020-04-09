上传ea，自动检测出现这样的问题

我在MT5上测试是没有这样的问题，怎么解决呀？谢谢！

 

提示手数无效，你代码中要对品种的最小手数，最大手数做个验证。

可以试试把单量规范一下！
 
Ziheng Zhuang:

提示手数无效，你代码中要对品种的最小手数，最大手数做个验证。

您好！ 我还是不太明白 “验证” ，能具体些么  。 还有 Invalid stops这个错误 也是需要验证？

  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 检查订单交易量的正确性                                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CheckVolumeValue(double volume,string &description)
  {
//--- 交易操作允许的最小交易量
   double min_volume=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN);
   if(volume<min_volume)
     {
      description=StringFormat("交易量小于允许的最小交易量，SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN=%.2f",min_volume);
      return(false);
     }

//--- 交易操作允许的最大交易量 
   double max_volume=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX);
   if(volume>max_volume)
     {
      description=StringFormat("交易量大于允许的最大交易量，SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX=%.2f",max_volume);
      return(false);
     }

//--- 取得交易量变化的最小步长
   double volume_step=SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP);

   int ratio=(int)MathRound(volume/volume_step);
   if(MathAbs(ratio*volume_step-volume)>0.0000001)
     {
      description=StringFormat("交易量不是最小交易步长的整数倍，SYMBOL_VOLUME_STEP=%.2f, 最接近的正确交易量是 %.2f",
                               volume_step,ratio*volume_step);
      return(false);
     }
   description="正确的交易量数值";
   return(true);
  }


除此之外，还需要验证当前账号资金是否够开仓等等，具体阅读这篇文章：

https://www.mql5.com/zh/articles/2555

交易机器人在市场发布前必须经过的检验
//----check SL of buy/sell order meet SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL    slptValue is target SL or PT
     double AskPrice = GetAsk(symbol);
   double BidPrice = GetBid(symbol);
   int stops_level=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL)+2;
   int freeze_level=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL)+2;

   double point=SymbolInfoDouble(symbol,SYMBOL_POINT);

//----check SL of buy/sell order meet SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL 
      if(orderType == ORDER_TYPE_BUY )
           {
            double minSLofBuy=BidPrice-stops_level*point;
            slptValue = MathMin(slptValue, minSLofBuy);
           }
      if(orderType == ORDER_TYPE_SELL )  
           {
            double minSLofSell=AskPrice+stops_level*point;
            slptValue = MathMax(slptValue, minSLofSell);          
           }
           
      if(orderType == ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP || orderType == ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT)    
           {
            double minSLofBuy=price-stops_level*point;
            slptValue = MathMin(slptValue, minSLofBuy);           
           } 
      if(orderType == ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP || orderType == ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT)    
           {
            double minSLofSell=price+stops_level*point;
            slptValue = MathMax(slptValue, minSLofSell);            

           }  

//----check PT of buy/sell meet SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL 

      if(orderType == ORDER_TYPE_BUY)

           {

            double minPTofBuy=BidPrice+stops_level*point;

            slptValue = MathMax(slptValue, minPTofBuy);

           }

      if(orderType == ORDER_TYPE_SELL)

           {

            double minPTofSell=AskPrice-stops_level*point;

            slptValue = MathMin(slptValue, minPTofSell);          

           }

      if(orderType == ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP || orderType == ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT)           

           {

            double minPTofBuy=price+stops_level*point;

            slptValue = MathMax(slptValue, minPTofBuy);

           }

      if(orderType == ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP || orderType == ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT)

           {

            double minPTofSell=price-stops_level*point;

            slptValue = MathMin(slptValue, minPTofSell);          

           }
 
除此之外，还需要验证当前账号资金是否够开仓等等，具体阅读这篇文章：

https://www.mql5.com/zh/articles/2555



你好 不知道我哪理解不对。 我对SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL 验证的代码修改如上一条评论，还是会Invalid stops。 注意到都是在 Modification failed之后，我对SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL的验证又做了 如下一条评论。

 


//在更改挂单 止盈 止损的函数中，增加了SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL的现在

//----Block setting PT or SL  of buy/sell pending order to meet SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL

//----slptValue=0 means no change to SL or PT
      if(orderType == ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT)
           {
            bool check;
            check=((AskPrice-price)>freeze_level*point);
            if(!check) slptValue=0;
           } 
      if(orderType == ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT)
           {
            bool check;
            check=((price-BidPrice)>freeze_level*point);
            if(!check) slptValue=0;
           }                   
      if(orderType == ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP)
           {
            bool check;
            check=((price-AskPrice)>freeze_level*point);
            if(!check) slptValue=0;
           }   
      if(orderType == ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP)
           {
            bool check;
            check=((BidPrice-price)>freeze_level*point);
            if(!check) slptValue=0;
           }                       
     }

//删除挂单的函数中，增加了不满足SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL要求不删除订单的代码

bool OrderDelete(ulong ticket)

  {

   ZeroMemory(mrequest);

   ZeroMemory(mresult);


   mrequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_REMOVE;

   //mrequest.magic = magicNumber;

   mrequest.order = ticket;

   

//----block  OrderDelete to meet SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL

   string orderSymbol = OrderGetString(ORDER_SYMBOL);

   ENUM_ORDER_TYPE orderType = (ENUM_ORDER_TYPE) OrderGetInteger(ORDER_TYPE);

   

   int freeze_level=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(orderSymbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL)+2;

   double price=OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_OPEN);

   double AskPrice = GetAsk(orderSymbol);

   double BidPrice = GetBid(orderSymbol);

   double point=SymbolInfoDouble(orderSymbol,SYMBOL_POINT);

         

      if(orderType == ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT)

           {

            bool check;

            check=((AskPrice-price)>freeze_level*point);

            if(!check) return false;

           } 

      if(orderType == ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT)

           {

            bool check;

            check=((price-BidPrice)>freeze_level*point);

            if(!check) return false;

           }                   

      if(orderType == ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP)

           {

            bool check;

            check=((price-AskPrice)>freeze_level*point);

            if(!check) return false;

           }   

      if(orderType == ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP)

           {

            bool check;

            check=((BidPrice-price)>freeze_level*point);

            if(!check) return false;

           }                       

  

//--- action and return the result

   return(OrderSend(mrequest, mresult));

  }


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//开挂单的时候，调整挂单价格

//Adjust  pending price  in open pengding order function  to meet SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL      curPrice is pending price 


   int freeze_level=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(correctedSymbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL)+2;

   double point=SymbolInfoDouble(correctedSymbol,SYMBOL_POINT);

   double ask=GetAsk(correctedSymbol);

   double bid=GetBid(correctedSymbol);   

   

   if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_LIMIT) curPrice=MathMin(ask-freeze_level*point,curPrice);

   if(type==ORDER_TYPE_BUY_STOP) curPrice=MathMax(ask+freeze_level*point,curPrice);

   if(type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_LIMIT) curPrice=MathMax(bid+freeze_level*point,curPrice);

   if(type==ORDER_TYPE_SELL_STOP) curPrice=MathMin(bid-freeze_level*point,curPrice);


//在仓位修改、关闭的函数中 加上以下block，满足SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL对仓位的要求

//block modify buy position to meet SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL

      bool check;

      check=((PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP)-bid>freeze_level*point)&&(bid-PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL)>freeze_level*point));

      if(!check) return false;//block modify buy position

//block modify sell position to meet SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL

      bool check;

      check=((ask-PositionGetDouble(POSITION_TP)>freeze_level*point)&&(PositionGetDouble(POSITION_SL)-ask>freeze_level*point));

      if(!check) return false;//block modify sell position 

 
可以试试把单量规范一下！

您好！单量更改没问题了 stop_level 和freeze_level的更改你觉得还差什么？ 谢谢

