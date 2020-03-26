请问怎么把这个mq4文件，转换成ea

新评论
  
 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                         test.mq4 |
//|                        Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int  start()
{
double a =(+MarketInfo("UKOUSD",MODE_ASK)); 
double  b=(+MarketInfo("USOUSD",MODE_BID));
double  c=a-b;
ObjectCreate("name",OBJ_LABEL,0,Time[10],100.43200);
ObjectSetText ("name","差价="+DoubleToStr((c),4), 30, "Times New Roman", Yellow);
 if((c)<=-20.0000) PlaySound("alert.wav");
 return(0);
}


通过MQL5社区和服务探索MetaTrader 5的新机遇
通过MQL5社区和服务探索MetaTrader 5的新机遇
  • www.mql5.com
A script for opening a grid of orders If you need to quickly open several pending orders (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Stop) on a certain distance from the current price, this script will do all the routine for you! Allow AutoTrading before running the script. Usage: Run the script on a chart. Input Parameters: Language of messages...
  
 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                         test.mq4 |
//|                        Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property strict
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
double a =(+MarketInfo("UKOUSD",MODE_ASK)); 
double  b=(+MarketInfo("USOUSD",MODE_BID));
double  c=a-b;
ObjectCreate("name",OBJ_LABEL,0,Time[10],100.43200);
ObjectSetText ("name","差价="+DoubleToStr((c),4), 30, "Times New Roman", Yellow);
 if((c)<=-20.0000) PlaySound("alert.wav");
 return;
}
 
msr520530512:

这是两种油对冲的EA，我这里有，可以私聊

两油对冲EA

新评论