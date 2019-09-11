新版MetaTrader 4平台build 1210
MetaTrader 4平台更新将于2019年9月6日，星期五，进行发布。新版将有以下变化：
- 优化“市场”和“信号”部分。在新版本中，产品和信号的展示速度更快，从而提供了更好的浏览体验服务。
- 新增在Wine系统下支持“市场”、“信号”和“搜索”。Linux和Mac OS用户现在可以访问最大的交易应用程序商店和复制交易服务。
- 改进在连接交易商服务器时对访问点的搜索。
- 更新并改进界面翻译。我们修正了38种可用语言的每一种语言，以便为交易者提供更好的用户体验。
- 修复崩溃日志中报告的错误。
更新将通过LiveUpdate系统提供。
好像看都没人看
好像看都没人看
不是没有，而是目前这个没有回复。
因为新版本只有等更新使用了才知道怎么样。
The old version can not find the place to download, the official website MT4 link download is also MT5 software, do not know how to think, forcing everyone to use MT5?
You can download MT4 from the broker's website.
Or try the following files attached to this post #11 (unzip the files, and click on it) - it worked for me before (I am not sure about now sorry).
To update to the latest builds - open demo account with MetaQuotes server:
我知道AvaTrade的MT4交易客户端下载地址是这个：https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/ava.trade.ltd/mt4/ava4setup.exe
什么是LiveUpdate系统？
What is LiveUpdate System?
