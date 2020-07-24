市场里购买的商品的激活次数
... but on the morning of June 20, my computer windows10 system is automatically updated (just automatic update, not reinstall the system, please check the attachment automatically) The updated installation record, the date shows June 19 may be because of the US time displayed. As a result, when I opened the mt4 software, I also asked me to reactivate Forex Trade Manager MT4....
One activation works per Operating System (Windows 10, Windows 7, Windows 8, and so on) and per hardware (your computer).
You can use one activation on many Metatrader instances within one computer with same (not changed) Windows build.
It means - if you change the computer (or if you installed new build of Windows) - you will need additional activation.
There are some Windows updates which can identify as a new Windows build (and we all can lose activation because of that) - for example, some
updates for Windows 10.
In this case, the MetaQuotes adds additional activation for everybody.
Example -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/314751 -
We have provided an additional activation for all products purchased from the Market regardless of the operating system, just like we provided activations after the previous release of Windows 10 October 2018 Update (version 1809).
Thus, MetaTrader Market users will not lose product activations after the installation of Windows 10 May 2019 Update (version 1903). Activations of demo products will also be lost, you will need to re-download such applications from the Market.
- 2019.05.31
- www.mql5.com
每个操作系统（Windows 10，Windows 7，Windows 8等）和每个硬件（您的计算机）都可以进行一次激活。
您可以在具有相同（未更改）Windows版本的一台计算机中的许多Metatrader实例上使用一次激活。
这意味着 - 如果您更换计算机（或者如果您安装了新的Windows版本） - 则需要进行其他激活。
有一些Windows更新可以识别为新的Windows版本（因此我们都可以失去激活） - 例如，Windows 10的某些更新。
在这种情况下，MetaQuotes为每个人添加了额外的激活。
示例 -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/314751 -
但我这次电脑更新是自动更新的，不是我主动更新的，我也是现在才知道这样的规定，现在我已经关闭了这台电脑的自动更新，但我仍然失去了1次激活机会，也就是就这样丢了20美金，论坛不能帮我补回1次激活机会吗？
我在6月17日，也就是这个星期一的时候花99美金购买了Forex Trade Manager MT4这个产品（请查附件购买记录），我清楚的知道99美金是只有5次的激活机会，包括电脑重装系统的话也得重新激活1次，所以我不会随便的给电脑重新安装系统，但是6月20日早上我的电脑windows10系统自动更新了（只是自动更新，不是重装系统，请查附件自动更新的安装记录，日期显示6月19日可能是因为显示的美国时间），结果当我打开mt4软件的时候也要求我重新激活Forex Trade Manager MT4，我就这样失去了1次的激活机会，现在只剩3次了，如果是这样的话，那我很快就会用光所有的5次激活机会了，这个成本太过昂贵了。
我6月20日早上在服务台发起以上请求，但是被关闭了，要求我在论坛里发帖，请版主帮忙。
修改注册表问之前的系统版本号，可以吗？
軟件好用的話 能創造價值的話 就無所謂那20美金的損失 當做交易虧損即可
軟件不好用的話 那就更無所謂多一次或是少一次了
心態放好就好
