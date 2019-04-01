MT5策略测试调整参数后会自动恢复默认是什么情况？?
随意更改个参数，点“设置”，再点回“输入”，参数会变回默认。不会保持变更后的参数状态
参数最前面要先打勾选中，否则无用参数保留它做甚？
MT5 automatically resets settings in the tester after switching to the "Settings" tab
Slava , 2019.03.21 07:17
The investigation showed that when the terminal starts after a clean installation, the "Tester" subfolder is not created in the <client terminal data folder> \ MQL5 \ Profiles \.
If you create this subfolder with your hands, the problem of resetting the settings disappears.
Sergey Golubev, 2019.03.26 06:00
Open Metatrader 5,
File - Open Data Folder - MQL5 - Profiles,
and create Tester folder there:
I checked now and it works.
Sergey Golubev ，2019.03.26 06:00
打开Metatrader 5，
文件 - 打开数据文件夹 - MQL5 - 配置文件 ，
并在那里创建Tester文件夹：
我现在检查了它的确有效。
谢谢版主~~终于解决了~~么么哒~~~
在C：\ .. \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ .. \ MQL5 \ Profiles中创建Tester文件夹
Create a Tester folder in C:\ .. \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ .. \ MQL5 \ Profiles
问楼主截屏用的什么工具？
FSCapture录视频，在线工具转gif
谢谢！
那个黄色的聚光圈不错。