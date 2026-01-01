- L1TrendFilterLambdaMax
- L1TrendFilter
L1TrendFilterLambdaMax
Method for calculating the maximum value of the regularization parameter λmax for a data vector.
Calculations for vector<double> type
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bool vector::L1TrendFilterLambdaMax(
Calculations for vector<float> type
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bool vectorf::L1TrendFilterLambdaMax(
Parameters
lambda
[out] The maximum value of the regularization parameter λmax, or -1 in case of an error.
Return Value
Returns true on success, otherwise false if error occurs.
Note
Memory consumption grows linearly with the size of the vector. The vector must contain at least 3 elements. The computed λmax can be used to select an appropriate λ parameter in the L1TrendFilter method L1TrendFilter method.