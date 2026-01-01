- L1TrendFilterLambdaMax
- L1TrendFilter
L1TrendFilter
Method for calculating the L1 trend for a data vector. The regularization parameter lambda can be specified either in absolute units (relative=false) or in units of λmax.
Calculations for vector<double> type
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bool vector::L1TrendFilter(
Calculations for vector<complex> type
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bool vectorf::L1TrendFilter(
Parameters
lambda
[in] The value of the regularization parameter lambda. When relative=true, lambda must be in the range from 0 to 1.
relative
[in] Flag indicating how the regularization parameter lambda is specified. If relative=true, lambda is given in units of λmax; otherwise, lambda is treated as an absolute value.
data_result
[out] A vector containing the result of the L1 filtering.
Return Value
Returns true on success, otherwise false if error occurs.
Note
Memory consumption grows linearly with the size of the vector.