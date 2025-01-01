- MatrixBalance
- EigenVectorsBackward
- ReduceToHessenbergBalanced
- ReflectHessenbergBalancedToQ
- EigenHessenbergBalancedSchurQ
Generates orthogonal matrix Q which is defined as the product of ihi-ilo elementary reflectors of order n, as returned by ReduceToHessenbergBalanced:
Q = H(ilo) H(ilo+1) . . . H(ihi-1).
LAPACK function ORGHR.
As input is used transformed matrix reflect_q with the same sizes n-by-n as in original matrix A.
Computing for type matrix<double>
|
bool matrix::ReflectHessenbergBalancedToQ(
Computing for type matrix<float>
|
bool matrix::ReflectHessenbergBalancedToQ(
Computing for type matrix<complex>
|
bool matrix::ReflectHessenbergBalancedToQ(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
|
bool matrix::ReflectHessenbergBalancedToQ(
Parameters
ilo
[in] Subscript of the balanced matrix. As returned by MatrixBalance.
ihi
[in] Superscript of the balanced matrix. As returned by MatrixBalance.
tau_q
[in] Vector of the scalar factors of the elementary reflectors which represent the orthogonal matrix Q.
Q
[out] Orthogonal matrix Q.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.