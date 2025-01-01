ReflectHessenbergBalancedToQ

Generates orthogonal matrix Q which is defined as the product of ihi-ilo elementary reflectors of order n, as returned by ReduceToHessenbergBalanced:

Q = H(ilo) H(ilo+1) . . . H(ihi-1).

LAPACK function ORGHR.

As input is used transformed matrix reflect_q with the same sizes n-by-n as in original matrix A.

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::ReflectHessenbergBalancedToQ(

long ilo,

long ihi,

vector& tau_q,

matrix& Q

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrix::ReflectHessenbergBalancedToQ(

long ilo,

long ihi,

vectorf& tau_q,

matrixf& Q

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrix::ReflectHessenbergBalancedToQ(

long ilo,

long ihi,

vectorc& tau_q,

matrixc& Q

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrix::ReflectHessenbergBalancedToQ(

long ilo,

long ihi,

vectorcf& tau_q,

matrixcf& Q

);

Parameters

ilo

[in] Subscript of the balanced matrix. As returned by MatrixBalance.

ihi

[in] Superscript of the balanced matrix. As returned by MatrixBalance.

tau_q

[in] Vector of the scalar factors of the elementary reflectors which represent the orthogonal matrix Q.

Q

[out] Orthogonal matrix Q.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.