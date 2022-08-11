Wolf Scalper MT4

3.23

Wolf Scalper Expert Advisor

Wolf Scalper is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient breakout strategy, advanced money management and probabilistic analysis. Most effective in the price consolidation stages that occupy the bulk of the market time. Proven itself on real accounts with an excellent risk-to-reward ratio. Does not need forced optimization, which is the main factor of its reliability and guarantee of stable profit in the future. Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. 

Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2232572


Requirements

  • Trading pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • Leverage: 1:100
  • Brokers: Hedging ECN account. Low spreads and zero stops level


Features

  • Fully automatic mode with adjustable inputs.
  • Works by pending orders in different markets with all types of execution.
  • Strict use of stop loss management, every trade is protected in advance.
  • Advanced algorithm for tracking position, modification and exit.
  • Filter for bad market conditions to avoid large spreads and heavy slippage.
  • Does not use averaging, history reading, overoptimization and other pointless methods.
  • Tested on 100% real Dukascopy ticks for the period 2011-2022.
  • More than 5 years of research, observation and optimization.


    Settings

    1. Main parameters
    1.1 Order comment
    1.2 Unique magic number
    1.3 Maximum allowed spread
    1.4 Maximum allowed slippage
    1.5 Extremum amplitude depth*
    1.6 Buy stop shift from extremum
    1.7 Sell stop shift from extremum
    1.8 Open order only on new bar?
    1.9 One cancels other order? (true - one order per each last high and low, false - many orders until executed/expired by time at 3.1 option)
    2. Money management
    2.1 Fixed lot or constant deposit load? (true - fixed lot size at 2.2 option, false - autolot based on constant deposit load in percents at 2.3 option)
    2.2 Fixed lot size
    2.3 Constant deposit load in percents
    2.4 Stop loss in points*
    2.5 Take profit in points*
    2.6 Trailing stop in points*
    3. Time limits
    3.1 Order expiration time in hours
    3.2 Limit trading time?
    3.3 Trading start hour
    3.4 Trading start minute
    3.5 Trading end hour
    3.6 Trading end minute
    3.7 Friday close trades
    3.8 Friday close time GMT
    * common parameters to be optimized


    Setup

    • Open 1H timeframe charts for each pair EURUSD and USDJPY.
    • Attach EA to each chart and sure that magic numbers are different (1.2).
    • Set desirable lot size, fixed or dynamically calculated (2.1-2.3).
    • For higher risk and more intensive trading disable OCO mode (1.9).


    Important

    The results of scalping trading directly depend on the quality of the brokerage conditions provided. Contact me for advice on choosing the right brokers. The default settings are optimal for both EURUSD and USDJPY trading currency pairs and for most brokers, no set files are needed. You can do more precise optimization for your broker by only three settings TP, SL and TS.

    Avis 17
    Mr. Monty
    38
    Mr. Monty 2023.07.17 22:45 
     

    Mr. Monty 2023.07.17 22:45 
     

Okay. First let me say that I'm from the USA. I have used this EA on MT4 and MT5 as rentals. I have been with the broker "Tradersway" for years now. I must say that this EA works very well with the said broker. What I have noticed about the Author is that he's from Russia. Granted, I have learned by using Google and typing (GTM Now) and I found that Tradersway is in GTM +3 (Moscow) time zone. Moscow is in Russia. Now, the said brokers are not located in Russia, but they share the same GTM. Server time is important to keep in mind when choosing a broker. With this in mind I have been more profitable then I have loss with this EA with that in mind. So, try finding a broker that has GTM+3 server time. To find this, just open up your "Market Watch" list or Currency selector in the MT4 or MT5 terminal and you will see the server time above the currency list. Now, go to Google search engine and Type "GTM Now" and if the GTM time is s 8:00pm and your server time is 2300 or 11:00pm then you know your broker is GTM+3 based on the hourly difference. Hope this helps. Now, if you are reading this and you are from the US please note that Tradersway is no longer accepting Us residents unless you have a person already grand fathered in before their cut off. Back and forward test on a demo account with both brokers or one with GTM+3 and let me know what happened. Happy trading.

    Sathit Sukhirun
    1790
    Sathit Sukhirun 2023.03.02 16:18 
     

    perfect Ea

    firstside84
    130
    firstside84 2022.12.13 10:51 
     

    firstside84 2022.12.13 10:51 
     

I really like the logic behind this EA and it works very well. I use it on a live Account and results are good. Of course a suitable broker is important for this type of strategy. But if you inform yourself beforehand and don't just start straight away, then it's not a problem. And of course you also need some patience, because this EA does not act non-stop. But I see that as a positive point as well. Great Work!

    Filtrer:
    DG12345
    78
    DG12345 2025.06.16 11:41 
     

    Have been running the EA for about 2 weeks and the trades it took are different and less than the ones shown on the author´s signal. Asked for his help and his answer was sending me the link to his live signal for me to follow it. Sent him plenty more messages and he didn´t even bother to open them! Before buying the EA I used rented his signal and there was also a similar issue, which I believed it was related to VPS. Spoke with the author about it and he asked me for my login details and changed his profile image for the image of a man, making him seem more reliable. Make your own conclusions!

    Olivier
    153
    Olivier 2024.02.16 17:04 
     

    beautiful tech. wonderful contact & support. did not deliver. Hopeful about the author's future work.

    Mr. Monty
    38
    Mr. Monty 2023.07.17 22:45 
     

    Okay. First let me say that I'm from the USA. I have used this EA on MT4 and MT5 as rentals. I have been with the broker "Tradersway" for years now. I must say that this EA works very well with the said broker. What I have noticed about the Author is that he's from Russia. Granted, I have learned by using Google and typing (GTM Now) and I found that Tradersway is in GTM +3 (Moscow) time zone. Moscow is in Russia. Now, the said brokers are not located in Russia, but they share the same GTM. Server time is important to keep in mind when choosing a broker. With this in mind I have been more profitable then I have loss with this EA with that in mind. So, try finding a broker that has GTM+3 server time. To find this, just open up your "Market Watch" list or Currency selector in the MT4 or MT5 terminal and you will see the server time above the currency list. Now, go to Google search engine and Type "GTM Now" and if the GTM time is s 8:00pm and your server time is 2300 or 11:00pm then you know your broker is GTM+3 based on the hourly difference. Hope this helps. Now, if you are reading this and you are from the US please note that Tradersway is no longer accepting Us residents unless you have a person already grand fathered in before their cut off. Back and forward test on a demo account with both brokers or one with GTM+3 and let me know what happened. Happy trading.

    Mr Thithanan Sarojpaponpat
    462
    Mr Thithanan Sarojpaponpat 2023.07.02 09:14 
     

    Not worth any money. Extremely broker-dependent and that broker does not support this strategy so they prohibited withdrawal due to this EA. :(

    Ardian Salihu
    121
    Ardian Salihu 2023.03.31 14:53 
     

    Lost time, money and energy for nothing.

    Евгения Тонких
    425
    Евгения Тонких 2023.03.15 16:32 
     

    L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

    Sathit Sukhirun
    1790
    Sathit Sukhirun 2023.03.02 16:18 
     

    perfect Ea

    Daniel Smith
    483
    Daniel Smith 2023.01.26 13:37 
     

    L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

    firstside84
    130
    firstside84 2022.12.13 10:51 
     

    I really like the logic behind this EA and it works very well. I use it on a live Account and results are good. Of course a suitable broker is important for this type of strategy. But if you inform yourself beforehand and don't just start straight away, then it's not a problem. And of course you also need some patience, because this EA does not act non-stop. But I see that as a positive point as well. Great Work!

    Chun Ming Cheng
    201
    Chun Ming Cheng 2022.11.15 12:08 
     

    可以赚钱，但是会亏手续费，利润比手续费少

    Shengzu Zhong
    1807
    Shengzu Zhong 2022.11.09 16:44 
     

    The result was okay if you use the same broker as author, low spread with no commission! usdjpy not perform well recently, eurusd was okey!

    Binh Nam Tran
    267
    Binh Nam Tran 2022.11.08 09:37 
     

    Not that's good EA

    Update 02.03

    After using this ea for a while, I update the review again.

    This is good EA but not perfect.

    You must follow the instructions of the author. Test on brokers to find a real broker that makes a profit before trading on a real account.

    Low spreads and no commissions.

    It really brings you money, but be patient.

    Hi Dmitry, You work well, hope you can improve EA even better. Wishing you good health and success.

    trdrkai
    637
    trdrkai 2022.10.26 07:19 
     

    If you are in the US, save your money and stay away. There isn't a broker that accepts US clients that would let you replicate this expert's results, even among the really shady ones. This is because they are mostly too greedy, but it doesn't make much difference, you'd be wasting $500, as I have done. The author didn't really care, offered a few names, which didn't work, and then ghosted me when I asked for money back since the expert is unusable.

    Shahvez Farrukh Fazail
    886
    Shahvez Farrukh Fazail 2022.10.22 19:39 
     

    Ok will be working with the author to see how we can find a better broker, faster execution and overall an honest broker, will update my review in a month, looking at things now i think it will be a positive experience now thanks.

    Trung John
    1310
    Trung John 2022.10.21 06:22 
     

    L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

    Andy L
    589
    Andy L 2022.09.14 11:39 
     

    Fantastic EA. Highly recommended.

    li hui
    226
    li hui 2022.09.06 09:40 
     

    L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

