Wolf Scalper MT4

Wolf Scalper Expert Advisor



Wolf Scalper is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient breakout strategy, advanced money management and probabilistic analysis. Most effective in the price consolidation stages that occupy the bulk of the market time. Proven itself on real accounts with an excellent risk-to-reward ratio. Does not need forced optimization, which is the main factor of its reliability and guarantee of stable profit in the future. Suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2232572





Requirements



Trading pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY

Timeframe: H1

Minimum deposit: $100

Leverage: 1:100

Brokers: Hedging ECN account. Low spreads and zero stops level



Features



Fully automatic mode with adjustable inputs.

Works by pending orders in different markets with all types of execution.

Strict use of stop loss management, every trade is protected in advance.

Advanced algorithm for tracking position, modification and exit.

Filter for bad market conditions to avoid large spreads and heavy slippage.

Does not use averaging, history reading, overoptimization and other pointless methods.

Tested on 100% real Dukascopy ticks for the period 2011-2022.

More than 5 years of research, observation and optimization.



Settings

1. Main parameters

1.1 Order comment

1.2 Unique magic number

1.3 Maximum allowed spread

1.4 Maximum allowed slippage

1.5 Extremum amplitude depth*

1.6 Buy stop shift from extremum

1.7 Sell stop shift from extremum

1.8 Open order only on new bar?

1.9 One cancels other order? (true - one order per each last high and low, false - many orders until executed/expired by time at 3.1 option)

2. Money management

2.1 Fixed lot or constant deposit load? (true - fixed lot size at 2.2 option, false - autolot based on constant deposit load in percents at 2.3 option)

2.2 Fixed lot size

2.3 Constant deposit load in percents

2.4 Stop loss in points*

2.5 Take profit in points*

2.6 Trailing stop in points*

3. Time limits

3.1 Order expiration time in hours

3.2 Limit trading time?

3.3 Trading start hour

3.4 Trading start minute

3.5 Trading end hour

3.6 Trading end minute

3.7 Friday close trades

3.8 Friday close time GMT

* common parameters to be optimized





Setup



Open 1H timeframe charts for each pair EURUSD and USDJPY.

Attach EA to each chart and sure that magic numbers are different (1.2).

Set desirable lot size, fixed or dynamically calculated (2.1-2.3).

For higher risk and more intensive trading disable OCO mode (1.9).

Important



The results of scalping trading directly depend on the quality of the brokerage conditions provided. Contact me for advice on choosing the right brokers. The default settings are optimal for both EURUSD and USDJPY trading currency pairs and for most brokers, no set files are needed. You can do more precise optimization for your broker by only three settings TP, SL and TS.