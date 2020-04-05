Neuralis Cortoid Mt5

NEURALIS CORTOID
The Adaptive System That Should Probably Stay Hidden

Most Expert Advisors are frozen in time.  
They were optimised on a past market and then abandoned to face whatever comes next.

Neuralis Cortoid was built differently.

Inside it runs a quiet, continuously adapting core — a living set of weights that keep updating with every bar and every closed trade. It does not rely on a single fixed view of the market. It slowly reshapes how it reads direction, conviction, and timing while it is live. Most systems stop learning the moment they are compiled. This one does not.

 What makes it stand out

Most people will never notice it.

Neuralis Cortoid was never designed to look impressive on a product page. It was built to survive and adapt in the exact conditions where ordinary systems get hunted, stopped out, and forgotten. Inside sits a quiet adaptive core that keeps updating its own understanding of direction and confidence long after most EAs have finished “learning”. It does not announce itself. It simply watches, adjusts, and occasionally steps into a move with unusual composure.

There is no grid. No martingale. No recovery theatre.  
Only a restrained scaling logic, deliberately wide virtual protection, and a daily hard reset that leaves almost nothing for the market to target overnight.

The full internal state is visible on the chart if you know where to look — the live weights, the lean, the confidence, the next calculated action. Most will glance at it and move on. A few will realise they are looking at something that should probably never have been released.

This is one of those rare systems the author is almost reluctant to share.  
It will likely be overlooked by the majority.  
That is intentional.

You are being given one clear chance to see it.
Designed for the markets that punish ordinary logic

Originally engineered around the behaviour of Nasdaq and later refined for Gold — two instruments known for sudden volatility and aggressive stop hunting. The same adaptive engine can be applied to other indices and metals when the conditions align.

It prefers clarity over constant activity.  
When the picture is mixed it stays quiet. When multi-timeframe structure, momentum and its internal confidence align, it begins to participate — sometimes with a single order, sometimes by progressively building a small position as the move develops, then rotating the oldest order to stay with the momentum.

Hard stops are optional and off by default.  
Protection is handled through wide virtual ATR logic and a forced end-of-day close. The market is given far less to hunt.

Transparency without noise

A live dashboard sits on the chart showing exactly what the system currently believes:

- Current lean (Bullish / Standby / Bearish)  
- Sophisticated trend state  
- Confidence level  
- Next calculated action  
- Live adaptive weights  
- Complete performance (All-time, Day, Week, Month and averages)

Nothing is hidden from the user who bothers to look.  
Everything is hidden from the casual observer.
Neuralis Cortoid is not for everyone.  
It was never meant to be.

Some tools are better when they remain slightly in the shadows.  

This is one of them.

You need to talk to me no message no text TALK . Reach out you will not regret it


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4.65 (23)
Эксперты
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5 (4)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
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Thierry Ouellet
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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Andrii Soma
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Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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4.77 (52)
Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
Эксперты
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Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor) для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Его торговая логика построена с учетом особенностей рынка золота: высокой волатильности, резких ценовых движений и быстрых разворотов. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость реакции, дисциплина и точное управление позициями. Основное внимание уделено грамотному сопровождению сделок, быстрому реагированию на изменения рынка и контролиру
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