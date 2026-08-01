Next Gen assistant

Unlock the full power of MT5 with NGA Next Gen Assistant — the most advanced trading assistant designed to give you full control over your trades… even from your phone! 📱🔥.

-Risk calculation, dollars stop loss based:
by using NGA you can set the exact amount you willing to lose each time, without having to deal with manual pips calculation,  just drag the visual Stop loss line to your SL place and execute the trade, the NGA will automatically figure out the right lot size it needs to risk the chosen amount in that trade.

-Take partials, multiple take profits:
NGA can split your chosen total risk on multiple positions as a one trade and each position has its own TP based on RR that can be  managed later, you can set up to 5 partials using NGA.

-Trade management, auto breakeven:when placing a multiple position trade based, the NGA can move all the remaining positions's SLs to break even after the TP1
got hit (first partial), also allows an offset base on points so you can totally risk free on you trade as soon as the TP1 got hit,

or place the Breakeven trigger anywhere in the chart.


-Customizable sound effect, sound event based system:
using NGA you can set your own special sound for each event like when TP1; TP2; TP3; SL; Breakeven got hit.
in order to use this option you need to add your sounds to "C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\Sounds" this is the default MT5 path.
the files must be in .WAV format and each file name must much the name in the EA settings in the sound section.

-Trade copier, copy your trades:
you can copy your trades from your main account to other accounts, set your main account to MASTER, and your other accounts
to SLAVE and set the total risk for each slave based on their balance, then what ever you execute in the master will be executed
instantly in the slaves using their pre set local risk, you can still manage all the slaves existing trades by moving TP or SL or close 
the trade, the copy trading system supports the multiple positions (taking partials) the slaves uses their local risk but the 
Master's distribution. in case you had issues settings the NGA Pro on multiple Terminals or perhaps you run out of activations, this Slave stand alone version will let you still using the trading system without having to install NGA Pro on all terminals, since this product is for Free: Contact the seller if stand alone slave is needed


-Using the NGA from meta trade on Mobile:
by enabling the mobile interception in the EA, NGA will detect every Stop or limit order being placed on you phone and it will 
replace it with the proper position, proper risk, TP take partials settings, all based on the pre set settings on the EA on MT5 pc
also will send the commands to the slaves if copy trading was on, DISCLAIMER the NGA is not modifying the trade from mobile 
before it placed, but it deletes it instantly and replace it with a proper one in a very fast way 200 milliseconds, that is why
the market executions won't work.

if you had any issues or trouble setting up the tool, contact me.



disclaimer: this is a free limited version, if you want the full pro version you can download it from the MQL5 market now: 'Next Gen Assistant Pro' or you can find it in the seller profile.


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