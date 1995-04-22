Samantha Gold Channel is a premium, fully automated trading system designed to exploit breakouts of major multi-day Support and Resistance (S/R) levels. The strategy is strictly optimized and coded to run on GOLD (XAUUSD) only. It combines traditional market structure concepts with modern, high-precision filters to capture massive momentum runs on Gold.

How the Strategy Works

Most retail trading systems get trapped during whipsaw periods because they place orders at arbitrary distance intervals. Samantha Gold Channel enters trades exclusively at real structural boundaries:

Dynamic S/R Channeling: The EA continuously scans the H1 chart's lookback period (default: 80 hours) to map local support and resistance levels. Breakout Confirmation: Pending Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders are placed at the absolute peaks and troughs of the channel. Outdated Cleanups: To prevent order clutter, the EA cleans up older pending orders and recalculates fresh S/R levels at scheduled times (03:00, 09:00, 15:00 server time) to trade only on up-to-date ranges. Instant Overlap Protection: Once a trade is triggered in one direction, the opposite pending stop is cancelled immediately to prevent risk stacking.

Key Features

Dynamic Spread Protection: Blocks new trade placements during volatile periods when spreads widen.

Blocks new trade placements during volatile periods when spreads widen. Higher Timeframe Trend Filter: Optionally uses a 200-period EMA on H4 to ensure the EA only trades in the direction of the long-term trend.

Optionally uses a 200-period EMA on H4 to ensure the EA only trades in the direction of the long-term trend. ADX Volatility Filter: Automatically halts entries if the market falls into a flat, low-volume consolidation phase (ADX < 20).

Automatically halts entries if the market falls into a flat, low-volume consolidation phase (ADX < 20). Smart Margin Protection: Runs real-time balance and margin calculations, deleting lower-priority pending orders to protect your equity.

Runs real-time balance and margin calculations, deleting lower-priority pending orders to protect your equity. Friday Close Auto-Clean: Automatically clears all remaining pending orders on Friday evening to protect against weekend market gaps.

Automatically clears all remaining pending orders on Friday evening to protect against weekend market gaps. Trailing Stop Engine: Lock in gains quickly during fast momentum breakouts.

EA Input Parameters

Risk Control & Session Settings

Cancel Orders on Remove: If true, cleans up charts when the EA is removed.

If true, cleans up charts when the EA is removed. Cancel Orders on Friday: If true, prevents holding pending orders over the weekend.

If true, prevents holding pending orders over the weekend. Use Overlap Protection: Prevents holding opposite pending orders when a position is active.

Targets & Trailing Exits

TakeProfitPoints / StopLossPoints: Customize target goals (optimally configured for Gold).

Customize target goals (optimally configured for Gold). UseTrailingStop: Activate the trailing engine.

Activate the trailing engine. TrailingStopPoints: Distance to trail the price once the trade goes into profit.

Structural Strategy Filters

MinDistancePoints: Minimum distance from the current price where stops can be placed.

Minimum distance from the current price where stops can be placed. UseTrendFilter: Enable H4 HTA EMA filter.

Enable H4 HTA EMA filter. UseADXFilter: Prevent trading when ADX signals a flat/ranging market.

Prevent trading when ADX signals a flat/ranging market. UseSpreadFilter / MaxSpreadPoints: Set the maximum allowed spread for placing orders.

Recommendations

Symbol: GOLD / XAUUSD only.

GOLD / XAUUSD only. Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour) for channel scanning.

H1 (1-Hour) for channel scanning. Account Type: Raw Spread / ECN account with low spreads.

Raw Spread / ECN account with low spreads. Minimum Balance: $200 (for 0.01 lot size).

$200 (for 0.01 lot size). VPS: A high-speed virtual private server with low latency is highly recommended.





Warning

This Expert Advisor is distributed exclusively through the MQL5 website.

Any third party claiming to represent me or offering this EA outside the official MQL5 platform is not authorized. Please block and report such contacts as spam.

Purchases made from sources other than the MQL5 website may involve unauthorized or modified versions.

These versions may not function as intended and are not eligible for updates or official support.

Disclaimer

Trading on financial markets involves risk.

Past performance, backtests, statistics, screenshots, monitoring data, and historical results are for reference only and do not guarantee future results.

This Expert Advisor is a software tool for informational, educational, and research purposes only.

It does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, portfolio management, or a personal trading recommendation.

The EA may have losing trades, including several Stop Loss trades in a row.

Such periods are part of the strategy's risk profile and do not automatically mean that the EA is broken.

Results may vary due to market conditions, changing price behavior, spreads, slippage, execution quality, commissions, symbol specifications, liquidity, platform settings, and other trading environment factors.