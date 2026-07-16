HeatMap Pro

🔥 THE HEAT MAP — Smart Money Density Detector 🔥

See exactly where price is magnetized to — before it happens.

FEATURES
Live density heatmap — spot the market's real "hot zones" instantly
Self-flipping Key Zones — support/resistance that evolves with price instead of dying
1-click Trading Style — QuickScalp / Scalp / Intraday auto-tunes the entire engine
Pro HUD dashboard — bias, trend strength, HTF direction, risk status, momentum, all live
✅ Built-in Zone Touch & Zone Flip alerts
Full session tracker — Sydney, Tokyo, London, NY overlaps

🎯 HOW TO USE IT
1️⃣ Pick your Trading Style — QuickScalp for scalping, Intraday for day trades
2️⃣ Watch the heatmap — bright zones = where price wants to return to
3️⃣ Watch Key Zones flip color — that's structure breaking, a high-value signal
4️⃣ Check the dashboard before every entry — bias + trend + risk all in one glance
5️⃣ Turn on alerts and let it watch the chart for you

💡 WHY TRADERS ARE USING IT
No more guessing where support/resistance "should" be. This tool measures it — mathematically, live, on every timeframe — and adapts to your style with one click.

👉 Try it now
#TradingView #SmartMoney #PriceAction #Scalping #DayTrading #Forex #Crypto #Ash_TheTrader
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