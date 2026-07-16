HeatMap Pro

🔥 THE HEAT MAP — Smart Money Density Detector 🔥





See exactly where price is magnetized to — before it happens.





⚡ FEATURES

✅ Live density heatmap — spot the market's real "hot zones" instantly

✅ Self-flipping Key Zones — support/resistance that evolves with price instead of dying

✅ 1-click Trading Style — QuickScalp / Scalp / Intraday auto-tunes the entire engine

✅ Pro HUD dashboard — bias, trend strength, HTF direction, risk status, momentum, all live

✅ Built-in Zone Touch & Zone Flip alerts

✅ Full session tracker — Sydney, Tokyo, London, NY overlaps





🎯 HOW TO USE IT

1️⃣ Pick your Trading Style — QuickScalp for scalping, Intraday for day trades

2️⃣ Watch the heatmap — bright zones = where price wants to return to

3️⃣ Watch Key Zones flip color — that's structure breaking, a high-value signal

4️⃣ Check the dashboard before every entry — bias + trend + risk all in one glance

5️⃣ Turn on alerts and let it watch the chart for you





💡 WHY TRADERS ARE USING IT

No more guessing where support/resistance "should" be. This tool measures it — mathematically, live, on every timeframe — and adapts to your style with one click.





👉 Try it now

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