SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 4 / ALTERNATIVE LAB
Davide Chirico

ALTERNATIVE LAB

Davide Chirico
0 comentários
211 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 35 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2021 -28%
ActivTradesEU-2
1:30
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
7 930
Negociações com lucro:
5 228 (65.92%)
Negociações com perda:
2 702 (34.07%)
Melhor negociação:
483.85 EUR
Pior negociação:
-1 730.04 EUR
Lucro bruto:
102 977.91 EUR (11 917 368 pips)
Perda bruta:
-104 350.98 EUR (9 911 652 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
39 (940.85 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
1 143.92 EUR (37)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.01
Atividade de negociação:
98.99%
Depósito máximo carregado:
192.71%
Último negócio:
16 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
20
Tempo médio de espera:
3 dias
Fator de recuperação:
-0.11
Negociações longas:
6 638 (83.71%)
Negociações curtas:
1 292 (16.29%)
Fator de lucro:
0.99
Valor esperado:
-0.17 EUR
Lucro médio:
19.70 EUR
Perda média:
-38.62 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
22 (-13.03 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-2 500.42 EUR (10)
Crescimento mensal:
0.09%
Previsão anual:
1.03%
Algotrading:
93%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
2 300.26 EUR
Máximo:
12 126.04 EUR (98.92%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
93.74% (11 109.26 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
77.32% (1 024.42 EUR)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
EURUSD 459
EURJPY 438
USDJPY 317
GBPUSD 289
GOLD 289
CHFJPY 265
UsaTecJun23 250
UsaTecJun25 227
Usa500Jun25 209
AUDJPY 194
NZDJPY 143
USDSEK 139
NZDUSD 135
AUDNZD 134
USDCHF 125
UsaTecMar23 123
CADJPY 121
USDZAR 112
UsaTecSep23 95
EURGBP 92
GBPNZD 83
AUDCHF 82
AUDUSD 81
Usa500Jun23 80
USDCAD 75
UsaRusSep23 74
SGDJPY 73
GBPAUD 70
GBPCHF 70
Usa500Mar23 70
Euro50Mar23 68
UsaTecMar25 67
GBPJPY 64
USDNOK 64
GBPCAD 62
UsaTecDec23 62
EURSEK 61
Usa500Mar25 59
CADCHF 55
Usa500Sep23 55
EURNOK 55
Euro50Jun23 54
UsaRusJun25 51
NZDCAD 50
UsaTecDec22 43
Ger40Sep23 43
Usa500Jun24 43
EURAUD 42
UsaRusMar25 42
EURSGD 37
Platinum 37
Euro50Sep23 36
UsaIndDec25 36
UsaTecDec25 32
Ger40Mar24 31
UsaRusDec24 31
USDSGD 30
Usa500Dec23 30
Usa500Mar24 30
UsaRusMar23 29
UsaRusMar24 29
Usa500Dec24 29
Usa500Dec25 28
Usa500Sep24 27
EURCAD 26
UsaIndMar23 25
UsaRusDec23 24
Ger40Dec23 23
Ita40Mar24 23
UsaTecJun24 23
BTCUSD 23
EURCHF 22
NZDCHF 22
Ger40Dec25 22
Ita40Sep23 21
UsaRusJun23 20
GasolMay23 20
UsaVixMay23 20
UsaIndMar24 20
UsaRusJun24 20
UsaTecSep24 20
UsaTecDec24 20
Ger40Jun23 19
BrentJun23 19
Ger40Jun24 19
Ita40Dec25 19
UsaTecMar24 17
UsaIndJun24 17
Usa500Dec22 16
Ger40Mar23 16
Jp225Jun23 16
Ita40Dec23 16
Ita40Jun24 16
Euro50Dec22 15
Ger40Dec22 15
GasolOct23 15
UsaIndDec23 15
Brent 15
Euro50Mar25 15
AUDCAD 14
LCrude 13
Euro50Dec23 13
GasolMar24 13
Euro50Jun24 13
Jp225Mar23 12
UsaVixApr23 12
USDIndJun24 12
UK100Sep24 12
UsaIndSep25 12
LCrudeJun22 11
UsaIndSep23 11
BrentOct23 11
Euro50Mar24 11
LCrudeFeb24 11
LCrudeMar24 11
Ita40Dec24 11
GasolJun22 10
LCrudeFeb23 10
Swi20Mar23 10
CopperMay23 10
GasolApr24 10
UsaTecSep22 9
UsaRusDec22 9
UK100Mar23 9
UsaIndJun23 9
Ita40Sep24 9
LCrudeJul22 8
EURNZD 8
BrentMay23 8
GasolAug23 8
BrentMay24 8
CoffeeSep24 8
LCrudeMar22 7
BrentAug22 7
Jp225Sep22 7
Jp225Dec22 7
CoffeeMay23 7
Jp225Sep23 7
EuBTPMar24 7
BrentJun24 7
Ger40Mar25 7
BrentJul22 6
Euro50Sep22 6
BrentDec22 6
Fra40Nov22 6
CoffeeMar23 6
SoybnsMar23 6
UsaTBJun23 6
EuBTPJun23 6
USDIndJun23 6
BrentAug23 6
BrentSep23 6
BrentNov23 6
UsaVixNov23 6
CoffeeJul24 6
NGasJul24 6
Ita40Mar25 6
UsaTecSep25 6
Euro50Dec25 6
GasolMay22 5
NGasSep22 5
UK100Sep22 5
BrentJan23 5
CopperDec22 5
UsaVixFeb23 5
LCrudeMar23 5
LCrudeApr23 5
GasolJul23 5
Jp225Jun24 5
Euro50Jun25 5
Ger40Jun25 5
Esp35Nov25 5
Ger40Mar26 5
NGasJul22 4
BrentOct22 4
GasolNov22 4
LCrudeDec22 4
EuBTPMar23 4
Fra40Apr23 4
EURHUF 4
LCrudeMay23 4
UsaVixJun23 4
UsaVixJul23 4
LCrudeSep23 4
BrentDec23 4
UsaVixJan24 4
UK100Mar24 4
GasolFeb24 4
UsaRusSep24 4
BrentSep24 4
UsaIndMar26 4
Usa500Mar22 3
SoybnsJul22 3
Fra40Aug22 3
Neth25Aug22 3
CoffeeSep22 3
BrentNov22 3
NGasOct22 3
SoybnsNov22 3
UsaVixNov22 3
GasolDec22 3
Fra40Dec22 3
BrentApr23 3
USDMXN 3
EURMXN 3
EURPLN 3
Ita40Jun23 3
Fra40May23 3
Esp35May23 3
GasolSep23 3
DieselOct23 3
UsaVixOct23 3
NGasJan24 3
UsaIndSep24 3
Jp225Sep24 3
Euro50Dec24 3
Ita40Mar26 3
UsaTecMar26 3
DieselApr22 2
NGasAug22 2
SoybnsAug22 2
GasolSep22 2
Esp35Aug22 2
Ger40Sep22 2
CoffeeDec22 2
USDIndSep22 2
UsaIndDec22 2
UK100Dec22 2
UsaVixMar23 2
Fra40Mar23 2
Esp35Apr23 2
GasolApr23 2
BrentJul23 2
GasolJun23 2
EuBTPSep23 2
LCrudeAug23 2
UsaVixAug23 2
LCrudeOct23 2
LCrudeNov23 2
GasolNov23 2
CopperMar24 2
NGasApr24 2
EuBTPJun24 2
Ger40Sep24 2
CopperSep24 2
GasolMar25 2
Esp35Jan26 2
Usa500Mar26 2
UsaTecMar22 1
DieselMar22 1
LCrudeMay22 1
SoybnsSep22 1
GasolOct22 1
UsaVixOct22 1
Swi20Dec22 1
GasolJan23 1
UsaVixJan23 1
Fra40Jan23 1
UK100Jun23 1
USDIndSep23 1
UsaVixSep23 1
USDIndDec23 1
Jp225Mar24 1
BrentApr24 1
UsaVixApr24 1
GasolMay24 1
GasolJun24 1
Usa500 1
CopperJul24 1
EuStzDec24 1
GasolApr25 1
UsaIndMar25 1
UsaIndJun25 1
Ita40Jun25 1
Ita40Sep25 1
Ger40Sep25 1
Jp225Dec25 1
Esp35Dec25 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
EURUSD 812
EURJPY -511
USDJPY -424
GBPUSD 518
GOLD 1.1K
CHFJPY 797
UsaTecJun23 2.1K
UsaTecJun25 -376
Usa500Jun25 -220
AUDJPY -635
NZDJPY -833
USDSEK -542
NZDUSD 414
AUDNZD -72
USDCHF 157
UsaTecMar23 1K
CADJPY -470
USDZAR 179
UsaTecSep23 1.5K
EURGBP -511
GBPNZD -335
AUDCHF -150
AUDUSD 1K
Usa500Jun23 1.1K
USDCAD 116
UsaRusSep23 -514
SGDJPY -83
GBPAUD -18
GBPCHF -408
Usa500Mar23 -324
Euro50Mar23 463
UsaTecMar25 -206
GBPJPY 553
USDNOK -332
GBPCAD -46
UsaTecDec23 -1.6K
EURSEK -1.5K
Usa500Mar25 79
CADCHF 11
Usa500Sep23 94
EURNOK -827
Euro50Jun23 75
UsaRusJun25 -23
NZDCAD -450
UsaTecDec22 -133
Ger40Sep23 -764
Usa500Jun24 374
EURAUD 136
UsaRusMar25 -246
EURSGD 59
Platinum -228
Euro50Sep23 -805
UsaIndDec25 -58
UsaTecDec25 -941
Ger40Mar24 446
UsaRusDec24 -543
USDSGD -11
Usa500Dec23 -805
Usa500Mar24 151
UsaRusMar23 -360
UsaRusMar24 -56
Usa500Dec24 210
Usa500Dec25 245
Usa500Sep24 -99
EURCAD -46
UsaIndMar23 429
UsaRusDec23 -221
Ger40Dec23 -343
Ita40Mar24 233
UsaTecJun24 1K
BTCUSD -45
EURCHF 85
NZDCHF -19
Ger40Dec25 360
Ita40Sep23 -480
UsaRusJun23 363
GasolMay23 -58
UsaVixMay23 386
UsaIndMar24 259
UsaRusJun24 -74
UsaTecSep24 -1.5K
UsaTecDec24 745
Ger40Jun23 -231
BrentJun23 -575
Ger40Jun24 -473
Ita40Dec25 42
UsaTecMar24 3
UsaIndJun24 -209
Usa500Dec22 -80
Ger40Mar23 368
Jp225Jun23 -1
Ita40Dec23 135
Ita40Jun24 -1
Euro50Dec22 -3
Ger40Dec22 1.2K
GasolOct23 72
UsaIndDec23 -493
Brent 169
Euro50Mar25 250
AUDCAD 671
LCrude -84
Euro50Dec23 -56
GasolMar24 -61
Euro50Jun24 -155
Jp225Mar23 66
UsaVixApr23 -1.7K
USDIndJun24 17
UK100Sep24 37
UsaIndSep25 44
LCrudeJun22 334
UsaIndSep23 104
BrentOct23 155
Euro50Mar24 375
LCrudeFeb24 76
LCrudeMar24 5
Ita40Dec24 26
GasolJun22 450
LCrudeFeb23 154
Swi20Mar23 -227
CopperMay23 -140
GasolApr24 46
UsaTecSep22 -508
UsaRusDec22 221
UK100Mar23 -50
UsaIndJun23 56
Ita40Sep24 122
LCrudeJul22 210
EURNZD 32
BrentMay23 59
GasolAug23 21
BrentMay24 25
CoffeeSep24 28
LCrudeMar22 136
BrentAug22 -209
Jp225Sep22 -403
Jp225Dec22 -208
CoffeeMay23 80
Jp225Sep23 -264
EuBTPMar24 2
BrentJun24 32
Ger40Mar25 114
BrentJul22 171
Euro50Sep22 -50
BrentDec22 104
Fra40Nov22 145
CoffeeMar23 -148
SoybnsMar23 -50
UsaTBJun23 191
EuBTPJun23 17
USDIndJun23 18
BrentAug23 -30
BrentSep23 87
BrentNov23 -18
UsaVixNov23 -114
CoffeeJul24 165
NGasJul24 -27
Ita40Mar25 47
UsaTecSep25 52
Euro50Dec25 22
GasolMay22 380
NGasSep22 338
UK100Sep22 -125
BrentJan23 -67
CopperDec22 102
UsaVixFeb23 32
LCrudeMar23 72
LCrudeApr23 -32
GasolJul23 10
Jp225Jun24 378
Euro50Jun25 -41
Ger40Jun25 -235
Esp35Nov25 -46
Ger40Mar26 206
NGasJul22 -484
BrentOct22 144
GasolNov22 42
LCrudeDec22 -30
EuBTPMar23 -172
Fra40Apr23 81
EURHUF 12
LCrudeMay23 -28
UsaVixJun23 -970
UsaVixJul23 -23
LCrudeSep23 20
BrentDec23 62
UsaVixJan24 -280
UK100Mar24 27
GasolFeb24 -68
UsaRusSep24 38
BrentSep24 3
UsaIndMar26 16
Usa500Mar22 -235
SoybnsJul22 -8
Fra40Aug22 -60
Neth25Aug22 23
CoffeeSep22 147
BrentNov22 43
NGasOct22 103
SoybnsNov22 -94
UsaVixNov22 -53
GasolDec22 -297
Fra40Dec22 -10
BrentApr23 32
USDMXN 6
EURMXN 12
EURPLN 4
Ita40Jun23 5
Fra40May23 -69
Esp35May23 -231
GasolSep23 30
DieselOct23 77
UsaVixOct23 -198
NGasJan24 19
UsaIndSep24 -15
Jp225Sep24 -522
Euro50Dec24 17
Ita40Mar26 47
UsaTecMar26 599
DieselApr22 464
NGasAug22 656
SoybnsAug22 -173
GasolSep22 -113
Esp35Aug22 7
Ger40Sep22 22
CoffeeDec22 -91
USDIndSep22 -6
UsaIndDec22 0
UK100Dec22 5
UsaVixMar23 0
Fra40Mar23 3
Esp35Apr23 211
GasolApr23 -11
BrentJul23 15
GasolJun23 20
EuBTPSep23 -1
LCrudeAug23 -4
UsaVixAug23 136
LCrudeOct23 18
LCrudeNov23 34
GasolNov23 7
CopperMar24 18
NGasApr24 10
EuBTPJun24 1
Ger40Sep24 91
CopperSep24 -163
GasolMar25 22
Esp35Jan26 4
Usa500Mar26 -1
UsaTecMar22 -162
DieselMar22 40
LCrudeMay22 0
SoybnsSep22 8
GasolOct22 20
UsaVixOct22 0
Swi20Dec22 10
GasolJan23 28
UsaVixJan23 -32
Fra40Jan23 8
UK100Jun23 13
USDIndSep23 6
UsaVixSep23 11
USDIndDec23 5
Jp225Mar24 68
BrentApr24 5
UsaVixApr24 0
GasolMay24 4
GasolJun24 4
Usa500 14
CopperJul24 17
EuStzDec24 0
GasolApr25 12
UsaIndMar25 -112
UsaIndJun25 -10
Ita40Jun25 -42
Ita40Sep25 -2
Ger40Sep25 1
Jp225Dec25 -76
Esp35Dec25 23
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
EURUSD 10K
EURJPY 7.2K
USDJPY -8.9K
GBPUSD -16K
GOLD 67K
CHFJPY 18K
UsaTecJun23 571K
UsaTecJun25 -179K
Usa500Jun25 -42K
AUDJPY 2.7K
NZDJPY -16K
USDSEK -77K
NZDUSD -59K
AUDNZD -5.9K
USDCHF 320
UsaTecMar23 411K
CADJPY 1.7K
USDZAR 626K
UsaTecSep23 353K
EURGBP -4.9K
GBPNZD 148
AUDCHF -5.7K
AUDUSD -1.7K
Usa500Jun23 71K
USDCAD 439
UsaRusSep23 -3.1K
SGDJPY -5.4K
GBPAUD 1.9K
GBPCHF -2.2K
Usa500Mar23 31K
Euro50Mar23 907
UsaTecMar25 -238K
GBPJPY 11K
USDNOK -28K
GBPCAD 3.6K
UsaTecDec23 -320K
EURSEK -39K
Usa500Mar25 -20K
CADCHF -567
Usa500Sep23 9.6K
EURNOK -42K
Euro50Jun23 469
UsaRusJun25 -414
NZDCAD -19K
UsaTecDec22 -68K
Ger40Sep23 -13K
Usa500Jun24 39K
EURAUD 13K
UsaRusMar25 -4.6K
EURSGD 1.9K
Platinum -18K
Euro50Sep23 -416
UsaIndDec25 169
UsaTecDec25 -300K
Ger40Mar24 13K
UsaRusDec24 -4K
USDSGD -193
Usa500Dec23 -35K
Usa500Mar24 35K
UsaRusMar23 -2K
UsaRusMar24 369
Usa500Dec24 29K
Usa500Dec25 28K
Usa500Sep24 -4.1K
EURCAD -701
UsaIndMar23 5K
UsaRusDec23 -297
Ger40Dec23 -7K
Ita40Mar24 860
UsaTecJun24 272K
BTCUSD 857K
EURCHF 2.8K
NZDCHF -518
Ger40Dec25 9.6K
Ita40Sep23 -665
UsaRusJun23 2.5K
GasolMay23 -333
UsaVixMay23 144
UsaIndMar24 2.7K
UsaRusJun24 -366
UsaTecSep24 -722K
UsaTecDec24 361K
Ger40Jun23 175
BrentJun23 -2K
Ger40Jun24 -5.5K
Ita40Dec25 750
UsaTecMar24 37K
UsaIndJun24 -4.2K
Usa500Dec22 -15K
Ger40Mar23 4.2K
Jp225Jun23 180
Ita40Dec23 100
Ita40Jun24 -160
Euro50Dec22 66
Ger40Dec22 13K
GasolOct23 1.2K
UsaIndDec23 -4.6K
Brent 760
Euro50Mar25 210
AUDCAD 1.9K
LCrude -1.7K
Euro50Dec23 -39
GasolMar24 -747
Euro50Jun24 -403
Jp225Mar23 180
UsaVixApr23 -516
USDIndJun24 739
UK100Sep24 -625
UsaIndSep25 437
LCrudeJun22 1.4K
UsaIndSep23 366
BrentOct23 555
Euro50Mar24 192
LCrudeFeb24 323
LCrudeMar24 -42
Ita40Dec24 885
GasolJun22 6K
LCrudeFeb23 630
Swi20Mar23 -490
CopperMay23 2.4K
GasolApr24 520
UsaTecSep22 -86K
UsaRusDec22 1.9K
UK100Mar23 -765
UsaIndJun23 1K
Ita40Sep24 2.1K
LCrudeJul22 1.2K
EURNZD 1.2K
BrentMay23 418
GasolAug23 131
BrentMay24 241
CoffeeSep24 716
LCrudeMar22 946
BrentAug22 -1K
Jp225Sep22 -2.8K
Jp225Dec22 -875
CoffeeMay23 -772
Jp225Sep23 -680
EuBTPMar24 169
BrentJun24 301
Ger40Mar25 4K
BrentJul22 831
Euro50Sep22 -101
BrentDec22 654
Fra40Nov22 2.3K
CoffeeMar23 -2.3K
SoybnsMar23 -3.3K
UsaTBJun23 431K
EuBTPJun23 1.3K
USDIndJun23 653
BrentAug23 -136
BrentSep23 365
BrentNov23 25
UsaVixNov23 115
CoffeeJul24 2.5K
NGasJul24 -199
Ita40Mar25 490
UsaTecSep25 27K
Euro50Dec25 41
GasolMay22 5.1K
NGasSep22 1.8K
UK100Sep22 -2.4K
BrentJan23 -305
CopperDec22 928
UsaVixFeb23 228
LCrudeMar23 373
LCrudeApr23 -396
GasolJul23 -75
Jp225Jun24 1.8K
Euro50Jun25 -357
Ger40Jun25 -8.2K
Esp35Nov25 -95
Ger40Mar26 7.2K
NGasJul22 -2.8K
BrentOct22 662
GasolNov22 442
LCrudeDec22 -273
EuBTPMar23 -11K
Fra40Apr23 2.1K
EURHUF 804
LCrudeMay23 -134
UsaVixJun23 -350
UsaVixJul23 104
LCrudeSep23 133
BrentDec23 123
UsaVixJan24 -125
UK100Mar24 705
GasolFeb24 -531
UsaRusSep24 616
BrentSep24 31
UsaIndMar26 938
Usa500Mar22 -32K
SoybnsJul22 -3.2K
Fra40Aug22 -355
Neth25Aug22 334
CoffeeSep22 1.8K
BrentNov22 81
NGasOct22 337
SoybnsNov22 -12K
UsaVixNov22 -1.4K
GasolDec22 -4K
Fra40Dec22 -915
BrentApr23 233
USDMXN 1.3K
EURMXN 5.1K
EURPLN 466
Ita40Jun23 45
Fra40May23 -670
Esp35May23 -456
GasolSep23 199
DieselOct23 7.3K
UsaVixOct23 -71
NGasJan24 113
UsaIndSep24 -273
Jp225Sep24 -2.5K
Euro50Dec24 86
Ita40Mar26 830
UsaTecMar26 132K
DieselApr22 45K
NGasAug22 1.2K
SoybnsAug22 -6.2K
GasolSep22 -2.4K
Esp35Aug22 -51
Ger40Sep22 530
CoffeeDec22 -2.1K
USDIndSep22 -195
UsaIndDec22 -8
UK100Dec22 95
UsaVixMar23 25
Fra40Mar23 210
Esp35Apr23 463
GasolApr23 -260
BrentJul23 76
GasolJun23 455
EuBTPSep23 -59
LCrudeAug23 -4
UsaVixAug23 199
LCrudeOct23 84
LCrudeNov23 318
GasolNov23 157
CopperMar24 228
NGasApr24 44
EuBTPJun24 100
Ger40Sep24 3.2K
CopperSep24 -6.2K
GasolMar25 245
Esp35Jan26 16
Usa500Mar26 -225
UsaTecMar22 -80K
DieselMar22 4.0K
LCrudeMay22 3
SoybnsSep22 1.4K
GasolOct22 418
UsaVixOct22 -5
Swi20Dec22 83
GasolJan23 618
UsaVixJan23 -300
Fra40Jan23 185
UK100Jun23 255
USDIndSep23 204
UsaVixSep23 9
USDIndDec23 94
Jp225Mar24 325
BrentApr24 52
UsaVixApr24 0
GasolMay24 91
GasolJun24 87
Usa500 2.5K
CopperJul24 634
EuStzDec24 -10
GasolApr25 139
UsaIndMar25 -2.1K
UsaIndJun25 -193
Ita40Jun25 -735
Ita40Sep25 -35
Ger40Sep25 25
Jp225Dec25 -765
Esp35Dec25 99
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +483.85 EUR
Pior negociação: -1 730 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 37
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 10
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +940.85 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -13.03 EUR

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ActivTradesEU-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

Sem dados

This is a LAB of trading.
Sem comentários
2025.12.25 02:38
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 02:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 14:48
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 06:42
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 20:06
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 19:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 16:03
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 00:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.14 23:26
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 21:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.12 20:38
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.04 04:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 22:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.26 00:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 21:11
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.20 13:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 04:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 13:09
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
ALTERNATIVE LAB
35 USD por mês
-28%
0
0
USD
2.2K
EUR
211
93%
7 930
65%
99%
0.98
-0.17
EUR
94%
1:30
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 4 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.