- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
7 930
Negociações com lucro:
5 228 (65.92%)
Negociações com perda:
2 702 (34.07%)
Melhor negociação:
483.85 EUR
Pior negociação:
-1 730.04 EUR
Lucro bruto:
102 977.91 EUR (11 917 368 pips)
Perda bruta:
-104 350.98 EUR (9 911 652 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
39 (940.85 EUR)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
1 143.92 EUR (37)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.01
Atividade de negociação:
98.99%
Depósito máximo carregado:
192.71%
Último negócio:
16 horas atrás
Negociações por semana:
20
Tempo médio de espera:
3 dias
Fator de recuperação:
-0.11
Negociações longas:
6 638 (83.71%)
Negociações curtas:
1 292 (16.29%)
Fator de lucro:
0.99
Valor esperado:
-0.17 EUR
Lucro médio:
19.70 EUR
Perda média:
-38.62 EUR
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
22 (-13.03 EUR)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-2 500.42 EUR (10)
Crescimento mensal:
0.09%
Previsão anual:
1.03%
Algotrading:
93%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
2 300.26 EUR
Máximo:
12 126.04 EUR (98.92%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
93.74% (11 109.26 EUR)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
77.32% (1 024.42 EUR)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|459
|EURJPY
|438
|USDJPY
|317
|GBPUSD
|289
|GOLD
|289
|CHFJPY
|265
|UsaTecJun23
|250
|UsaTecJun25
|227
|Usa500Jun25
|209
|AUDJPY
|194
|NZDJPY
|143
|USDSEK
|139
|NZDUSD
|135
|AUDNZD
|134
|USDCHF
|125
|UsaTecMar23
|123
|CADJPY
|121
|USDZAR
|112
|UsaTecSep23
|95
|EURGBP
|92
|GBPNZD
|83
|AUDCHF
|82
|AUDUSD
|81
|Usa500Jun23
|80
|USDCAD
|75
|UsaRusSep23
|74
|SGDJPY
|73
|GBPAUD
|70
|GBPCHF
|70
|Usa500Mar23
|70
|Euro50Mar23
|68
|UsaTecMar25
|67
|GBPJPY
|64
|USDNOK
|64
|GBPCAD
|62
|UsaTecDec23
|62
|EURSEK
|61
|Usa500Mar25
|59
|CADCHF
|55
|Usa500Sep23
|55
|EURNOK
|55
|Euro50Jun23
|54
|UsaRusJun25
|51
|NZDCAD
|50
|UsaTecDec22
|43
|Ger40Sep23
|43
|Usa500Jun24
|43
|EURAUD
|42
|UsaRusMar25
|42
|EURSGD
|37
|Platinum
|37
|Euro50Sep23
|36
|UsaIndDec25
|36
|UsaTecDec25
|32
|Ger40Mar24
|31
|UsaRusDec24
|31
|USDSGD
|30
|Usa500Dec23
|30
|Usa500Mar24
|30
|UsaRusMar23
|29
|UsaRusMar24
|29
|Usa500Dec24
|29
|Usa500Dec25
|28
|Usa500Sep24
|27
|EURCAD
|26
|UsaIndMar23
|25
|UsaRusDec23
|24
|Ger40Dec23
|23
|Ita40Mar24
|23
|UsaTecJun24
|23
|BTCUSD
|23
|EURCHF
|22
|NZDCHF
|22
|Ger40Dec25
|22
|Ita40Sep23
|21
|UsaRusJun23
|20
|GasolMay23
|20
|UsaVixMay23
|20
|UsaIndMar24
|20
|UsaRusJun24
|20
|UsaTecSep24
|20
|UsaTecDec24
|20
|Ger40Jun23
|19
|BrentJun23
|19
|Ger40Jun24
|19
|Ita40Dec25
|19
|UsaTecMar24
|17
|UsaIndJun24
|17
|Usa500Dec22
|16
|Ger40Mar23
|16
|Jp225Jun23
|16
|Ita40Dec23
|16
|Ita40Jun24
|16
|Euro50Dec22
|15
|Ger40Dec22
|15
|GasolOct23
|15
|UsaIndDec23
|15
|Brent
|15
|Euro50Mar25
|15
|AUDCAD
|14
|LCrude
|13
|Euro50Dec23
|13
|GasolMar24
|13
|Euro50Jun24
|13
|Jp225Mar23
|12
|UsaVixApr23
|12
|USDIndJun24
|12
|UK100Sep24
|12
|UsaIndSep25
|12
|LCrudeJun22
|11
|UsaIndSep23
|11
|BrentOct23
|11
|Euro50Mar24
|11
|LCrudeFeb24
|11
|LCrudeMar24
|11
|Ita40Dec24
|11
|GasolJun22
|10
|LCrudeFeb23
|10
|Swi20Mar23
|10
|CopperMay23
|10
|GasolApr24
|10
|UsaTecSep22
|9
|UsaRusDec22
|9
|UK100Mar23
|9
|UsaIndJun23
|9
|Ita40Sep24
|9
|LCrudeJul22
|8
|EURNZD
|8
|BrentMay23
|8
|GasolAug23
|8
|BrentMay24
|8
|CoffeeSep24
|8
|LCrudeMar22
|7
|BrentAug22
|7
|Jp225Sep22
|7
|Jp225Dec22
|7
|CoffeeMay23
|7
|Jp225Sep23
|7
|EuBTPMar24
|7
|BrentJun24
|7
|Ger40Mar25
|7
|BrentJul22
|6
|Euro50Sep22
|6
|BrentDec22
|6
|Fra40Nov22
|6
|CoffeeMar23
|6
|SoybnsMar23
|6
|UsaTBJun23
|6
|EuBTPJun23
|6
|USDIndJun23
|6
|BrentAug23
|6
|BrentSep23
|6
|BrentNov23
|6
|UsaVixNov23
|6
|CoffeeJul24
|6
|NGasJul24
|6
|Ita40Mar25
|6
|UsaTecSep25
|6
|Euro50Dec25
|6
|GasolMay22
|5
|NGasSep22
|5
|UK100Sep22
|5
|BrentJan23
|5
|CopperDec22
|5
|UsaVixFeb23
|5
|LCrudeMar23
|5
|LCrudeApr23
|5
|GasolJul23
|5
|Jp225Jun24
|5
|Euro50Jun25
|5
|Ger40Jun25
|5
|Esp35Nov25
|5
|Ger40Mar26
|5
|NGasJul22
|4
|BrentOct22
|4
|GasolNov22
|4
|LCrudeDec22
|4
|EuBTPMar23
|4
|Fra40Apr23
|4
|EURHUF
|4
|LCrudeMay23
|4
|UsaVixJun23
|4
|UsaVixJul23
|4
|LCrudeSep23
|4
|BrentDec23
|4
|UsaVixJan24
|4
|UK100Mar24
|4
|GasolFeb24
|4
|UsaRusSep24
|4
|BrentSep24
|4
|UsaIndMar26
|4
|Usa500Mar22
|3
|SoybnsJul22
|3
|Fra40Aug22
|3
|Neth25Aug22
|3
|CoffeeSep22
|3
|BrentNov22
|3
|NGasOct22
|3
|SoybnsNov22
|3
|UsaVixNov22
|3
|GasolDec22
|3
|Fra40Dec22
|3
|BrentApr23
|3
|USDMXN
|3
|EURMXN
|3
|EURPLN
|3
|Ita40Jun23
|3
|Fra40May23
|3
|Esp35May23
|3
|GasolSep23
|3
|DieselOct23
|3
|UsaVixOct23
|3
|NGasJan24
|3
|UsaIndSep24
|3
|Jp225Sep24
|3
|Euro50Dec24
|3
|Ita40Mar26
|3
|UsaTecMar26
|3
|DieselApr22
|2
|NGasAug22
|2
|SoybnsAug22
|2
|GasolSep22
|2
|Esp35Aug22
|2
|Ger40Sep22
|2
|CoffeeDec22
|2
|USDIndSep22
|2
|UsaIndDec22
|2
|UK100Dec22
|2
|UsaVixMar23
|2
|Fra40Mar23
|2
|Esp35Apr23
|2
|GasolApr23
|2
|BrentJul23
|2
|GasolJun23
|2
|EuBTPSep23
|2
|LCrudeAug23
|2
|UsaVixAug23
|2
|LCrudeOct23
|2
|LCrudeNov23
|2
|GasolNov23
|2
|CopperMar24
|2
|NGasApr24
|2
|EuBTPJun24
|2
|Ger40Sep24
|2
|CopperSep24
|2
|GasolMar25
|2
|Esp35Jan26
|2
|Usa500Mar26
|2
|UsaTecMar22
|1
|DieselMar22
|1
|LCrudeMay22
|1
|SoybnsSep22
|1
|GasolOct22
|1
|UsaVixOct22
|1
|Swi20Dec22
|1
|GasolJan23
|1
|UsaVixJan23
|1
|Fra40Jan23
|1
|UK100Jun23
|1
|USDIndSep23
|1
|UsaVixSep23
|1
|USDIndDec23
|1
|Jp225Mar24
|1
|BrentApr24
|1
|UsaVixApr24
|1
|GasolMay24
|1
|GasolJun24
|1
|Usa500
|1
|CopperJul24
|1
|EuStzDec24
|1
|GasolApr25
|1
|UsaIndMar25
|1
|UsaIndJun25
|1
|Ita40Jun25
|1
|Ita40Sep25
|1
|Ger40Sep25
|1
|Jp225Dec25
|1
|Esp35Dec25
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|EURUSD
|812
|EURJPY
|-511
|USDJPY
|-424
|GBPUSD
|518
|GOLD
|1.1K
|CHFJPY
|797
|UsaTecJun23
|2.1K
|UsaTecJun25
|-376
|Usa500Jun25
|-220
|AUDJPY
|-635
|NZDJPY
|-833
|USDSEK
|-542
|NZDUSD
|414
|AUDNZD
|-72
|USDCHF
|157
|UsaTecMar23
|1K
|CADJPY
|-470
|USDZAR
|179
|UsaTecSep23
|1.5K
|EURGBP
|-511
|GBPNZD
|-335
|AUDCHF
|-150
|AUDUSD
|1K
|Usa500Jun23
|1.1K
|USDCAD
|116
|UsaRusSep23
|-514
|SGDJPY
|-83
|GBPAUD
|-18
|GBPCHF
|-408
|Usa500Mar23
|-324
|Euro50Mar23
|463
|UsaTecMar25
|-206
|GBPJPY
|553
|USDNOK
|-332
|GBPCAD
|-46
|UsaTecDec23
|-1.6K
|EURSEK
|-1.5K
|Usa500Mar25
|79
|CADCHF
|11
|Usa500Sep23
|94
|EURNOK
|-827
|Euro50Jun23
|75
|UsaRusJun25
|-23
|NZDCAD
|-450
|UsaTecDec22
|-133
|Ger40Sep23
|-764
|Usa500Jun24
|374
|EURAUD
|136
|UsaRusMar25
|-246
|EURSGD
|59
|Platinum
|-228
|Euro50Sep23
|-805
|UsaIndDec25
|-58
|UsaTecDec25
|-941
|Ger40Mar24
|446
|UsaRusDec24
|-543
|USDSGD
|-11
|Usa500Dec23
|-805
|Usa500Mar24
|151
|UsaRusMar23
|-360
|UsaRusMar24
|-56
|Usa500Dec24
|210
|Usa500Dec25
|245
|Usa500Sep24
|-99
|EURCAD
|-46
|UsaIndMar23
|429
|UsaRusDec23
|-221
|Ger40Dec23
|-343
|Ita40Mar24
|233
|UsaTecJun24
|1K
|BTCUSD
|-45
|EURCHF
|85
|NZDCHF
|-19
|Ger40Dec25
|360
|Ita40Sep23
|-480
|UsaRusJun23
|363
|GasolMay23
|-58
|UsaVixMay23
|386
|UsaIndMar24
|259
|UsaRusJun24
|-74
|UsaTecSep24
|-1.5K
|UsaTecDec24
|745
|Ger40Jun23
|-231
|BrentJun23
|-575
|Ger40Jun24
|-473
|Ita40Dec25
|42
|UsaTecMar24
|3
|UsaIndJun24
|-209
|Usa500Dec22
|-80
|Ger40Mar23
|368
|Jp225Jun23
|-1
|Ita40Dec23
|135
|Ita40Jun24
|-1
|Euro50Dec22
|-3
|Ger40Dec22
|1.2K
|GasolOct23
|72
|UsaIndDec23
|-493
|Brent
|169
|Euro50Mar25
|250
|AUDCAD
|671
|LCrude
|-84
|Euro50Dec23
|-56
|GasolMar24
|-61
|Euro50Jun24
|-155
|Jp225Mar23
|66
|UsaVixApr23
|-1.7K
|USDIndJun24
|17
|UK100Sep24
|37
|UsaIndSep25
|44
|LCrudeJun22
|334
|UsaIndSep23
|104
|BrentOct23
|155
|Euro50Mar24
|375
|LCrudeFeb24
|76
|LCrudeMar24
|5
|Ita40Dec24
|26
|GasolJun22
|450
|LCrudeFeb23
|154
|Swi20Mar23
|-227
|CopperMay23
|-140
|GasolApr24
|46
|UsaTecSep22
|-508
|UsaRusDec22
|221
|UK100Mar23
|-50
|UsaIndJun23
|56
|Ita40Sep24
|122
|LCrudeJul22
|210
|EURNZD
|32
|BrentMay23
|59
|GasolAug23
|21
|BrentMay24
|25
|CoffeeSep24
|28
|LCrudeMar22
|136
|BrentAug22
|-209
|Jp225Sep22
|-403
|Jp225Dec22
|-208
|CoffeeMay23
|80
|Jp225Sep23
|-264
|EuBTPMar24
|2
|BrentJun24
|32
|Ger40Mar25
|114
|BrentJul22
|171
|Euro50Sep22
|-50
|BrentDec22
|104
|Fra40Nov22
|145
|CoffeeMar23
|-148
|SoybnsMar23
|-50
|UsaTBJun23
|191
|EuBTPJun23
|17
|USDIndJun23
|18
|BrentAug23
|-30
|BrentSep23
|87
|BrentNov23
|-18
|UsaVixNov23
|-114
|CoffeeJul24
|165
|NGasJul24
|-27
|Ita40Mar25
|47
|UsaTecSep25
|52
|Euro50Dec25
|22
|GasolMay22
|380
|NGasSep22
|338
|UK100Sep22
|-125
|BrentJan23
|-67
|CopperDec22
|102
|UsaVixFeb23
|32
|LCrudeMar23
|72
|LCrudeApr23
|-32
|GasolJul23
|10
|Jp225Jun24
|378
|Euro50Jun25
|-41
|Ger40Jun25
|-235
|Esp35Nov25
|-46
|Ger40Mar26
|206
|NGasJul22
|-484
|BrentOct22
|144
|GasolNov22
|42
|LCrudeDec22
|-30
|EuBTPMar23
|-172
|Fra40Apr23
|81
|EURHUF
|12
|LCrudeMay23
|-28
|UsaVixJun23
|-970
|UsaVixJul23
|-23
|LCrudeSep23
|20
|BrentDec23
|62
|UsaVixJan24
|-280
|UK100Mar24
|27
|GasolFeb24
|-68
|UsaRusSep24
|38
|BrentSep24
|3
|UsaIndMar26
|16
|Usa500Mar22
|-235
|SoybnsJul22
|-8
|Fra40Aug22
|-60
|Neth25Aug22
|23
|CoffeeSep22
|147
|BrentNov22
|43
|NGasOct22
|103
|SoybnsNov22
|-94
|UsaVixNov22
|-53
|GasolDec22
|-297
|Fra40Dec22
|-10
|BrentApr23
|32
|USDMXN
|6
|EURMXN
|12
|EURPLN
|4
|Ita40Jun23
|5
|Fra40May23
|-69
|Esp35May23
|-231
|GasolSep23
|30
|DieselOct23
|77
|UsaVixOct23
|-198
|NGasJan24
|19
|UsaIndSep24
|-15
|Jp225Sep24
|-522
|Euro50Dec24
|17
|Ita40Mar26
|47
|UsaTecMar26
|599
|DieselApr22
|464
|NGasAug22
|656
|SoybnsAug22
|-173
|GasolSep22
|-113
|Esp35Aug22
|7
|Ger40Sep22
|22
|CoffeeDec22
|-91
|USDIndSep22
|-6
|UsaIndDec22
|0
|UK100Dec22
|5
|UsaVixMar23
|0
|Fra40Mar23
|3
|Esp35Apr23
|211
|GasolApr23
|-11
|BrentJul23
|15
|GasolJun23
|20
|EuBTPSep23
|-1
|LCrudeAug23
|-4
|UsaVixAug23
|136
|LCrudeOct23
|18
|LCrudeNov23
|34
|GasolNov23
|7
|CopperMar24
|18
|NGasApr24
|10
|EuBTPJun24
|1
|Ger40Sep24
|91
|CopperSep24
|-163
|GasolMar25
|22
|Esp35Jan26
|4
|Usa500Mar26
|-1
|UsaTecMar22
|-162
|DieselMar22
|40
|LCrudeMay22
|0
|SoybnsSep22
|8
|GasolOct22
|20
|UsaVixOct22
|0
|Swi20Dec22
|10
|GasolJan23
|28
|UsaVixJan23
|-32
|Fra40Jan23
|8
|UK100Jun23
|13
|USDIndSep23
|6
|UsaVixSep23
|11
|USDIndDec23
|5
|Jp225Mar24
|68
|BrentApr24
|5
|UsaVixApr24
|0
|GasolMay24
|4
|GasolJun24
|4
|Usa500
|14
|CopperJul24
|17
|EuStzDec24
|0
|GasolApr25
|12
|UsaIndMar25
|-112
|UsaIndJun25
|-10
|Ita40Jun25
|-42
|Ita40Sep25
|-2
|Ger40Sep25
|1
|Jp225Dec25
|-76
|Esp35Dec25
|23
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|EURUSD
|10K
|EURJPY
|7.2K
|USDJPY
|-8.9K
|GBPUSD
|-16K
|GOLD
|67K
|CHFJPY
|18K
|UsaTecJun23
|571K
|UsaTecJun25
|-179K
|Usa500Jun25
|-42K
|AUDJPY
|2.7K
|NZDJPY
|-16K
|USDSEK
|-77K
|NZDUSD
|-59K
|AUDNZD
|-5.9K
|USDCHF
|320
|UsaTecMar23
|411K
|CADJPY
|1.7K
|USDZAR
|626K
|UsaTecSep23
|353K
|EURGBP
|-4.9K
|GBPNZD
|148
|AUDCHF
|-5.7K
|AUDUSD
|-1.7K
|Usa500Jun23
|71K
|USDCAD
|439
|UsaRusSep23
|-3.1K
|SGDJPY
|-5.4K
|GBPAUD
|1.9K
|GBPCHF
|-2.2K
|Usa500Mar23
|31K
|Euro50Mar23
|907
|UsaTecMar25
|-238K
|GBPJPY
|11K
|USDNOK
|-28K
|GBPCAD
|3.6K
|UsaTecDec23
|-320K
|EURSEK
|-39K
|Usa500Mar25
|-20K
|CADCHF
|-567
|Usa500Sep23
|9.6K
|EURNOK
|-42K
|Euro50Jun23
|469
|UsaRusJun25
|-414
|NZDCAD
|-19K
|UsaTecDec22
|-68K
|Ger40Sep23
|-13K
|Usa500Jun24
|39K
|EURAUD
|13K
|UsaRusMar25
|-4.6K
|EURSGD
|1.9K
|Platinum
|-18K
|Euro50Sep23
|-416
|UsaIndDec25
|169
|UsaTecDec25
|-300K
|Ger40Mar24
|13K
|UsaRusDec24
|-4K
|USDSGD
|-193
|Usa500Dec23
|-35K
|Usa500Mar24
|35K
|UsaRusMar23
|-2K
|UsaRusMar24
|369
|Usa500Dec24
|29K
|Usa500Dec25
|28K
|Usa500Sep24
|-4.1K
|EURCAD
|-701
|UsaIndMar23
|5K
|UsaRusDec23
|-297
|Ger40Dec23
|-7K
|Ita40Mar24
|860
|UsaTecJun24
|272K
|BTCUSD
|857K
|EURCHF
|2.8K
|NZDCHF
|-518
|Ger40Dec25
|9.6K
|Ita40Sep23
|-665
|UsaRusJun23
|2.5K
|GasolMay23
|-333
|UsaVixMay23
|144
|UsaIndMar24
|2.7K
|UsaRusJun24
|-366
|UsaTecSep24
|-722K
|UsaTecDec24
|361K
|Ger40Jun23
|175
|BrentJun23
|-2K
|Ger40Jun24
|-5.5K
|Ita40Dec25
|750
|UsaTecMar24
|37K
|UsaIndJun24
|-4.2K
|Usa500Dec22
|-15K
|Ger40Mar23
|4.2K
|Jp225Jun23
|180
|Ita40Dec23
|100
|Ita40Jun24
|-160
|Euro50Dec22
|66
|Ger40Dec22
|13K
|GasolOct23
|1.2K
|UsaIndDec23
|-4.6K
|Brent
|760
|Euro50Mar25
|210
|AUDCAD
|1.9K
|LCrude
|-1.7K
|Euro50Dec23
|-39
|GasolMar24
|-747
|Euro50Jun24
|-403
|Jp225Mar23
|180
|UsaVixApr23
|-516
|USDIndJun24
|739
|UK100Sep24
|-625
|UsaIndSep25
|437
|LCrudeJun22
|1.4K
|UsaIndSep23
|366
|BrentOct23
|555
|Euro50Mar24
|192
|LCrudeFeb24
|323
|LCrudeMar24
|-42
|Ita40Dec24
|885
|GasolJun22
|6K
|LCrudeFeb23
|630
|Swi20Mar23
|-490
|CopperMay23
|2.4K
|GasolApr24
|520
|UsaTecSep22
|-86K
|UsaRusDec22
|1.9K
|UK100Mar23
|-765
|UsaIndJun23
|1K
|Ita40Sep24
|2.1K
|LCrudeJul22
|1.2K
|EURNZD
|1.2K
|BrentMay23
|418
|GasolAug23
|131
|BrentMay24
|241
|CoffeeSep24
|716
|LCrudeMar22
|946
|BrentAug22
|-1K
|Jp225Sep22
|-2.8K
|Jp225Dec22
|-875
|CoffeeMay23
|-772
|Jp225Sep23
|-680
|EuBTPMar24
|169
|BrentJun24
|301
|Ger40Mar25
|4K
|BrentJul22
|831
|Euro50Sep22
|-101
|BrentDec22
|654
|Fra40Nov22
|2.3K
|CoffeeMar23
|-2.3K
|SoybnsMar23
|-3.3K
|UsaTBJun23
|431K
|EuBTPJun23
|1.3K
|USDIndJun23
|653
|BrentAug23
|-136
|BrentSep23
|365
|BrentNov23
|25
|UsaVixNov23
|115
|CoffeeJul24
|2.5K
|NGasJul24
|-199
|Ita40Mar25
|490
|UsaTecSep25
|27K
|Euro50Dec25
|41
|GasolMay22
|5.1K
|NGasSep22
|1.8K
|UK100Sep22
|-2.4K
|BrentJan23
|-305
|CopperDec22
|928
|UsaVixFeb23
|228
|LCrudeMar23
|373
|LCrudeApr23
|-396
|GasolJul23
|-75
|Jp225Jun24
|1.8K
|Euro50Jun25
|-357
|Ger40Jun25
|-8.2K
|Esp35Nov25
|-95
|Ger40Mar26
|7.2K
|NGasJul22
|-2.8K
|BrentOct22
|662
|GasolNov22
|442
|LCrudeDec22
|-273
|EuBTPMar23
|-11K
|Fra40Apr23
|2.1K
|EURHUF
|804
|LCrudeMay23
|-134
|UsaVixJun23
|-350
|UsaVixJul23
|104
|LCrudeSep23
|133
|BrentDec23
|123
|UsaVixJan24
|-125
|UK100Mar24
|705
|GasolFeb24
|-531
|UsaRusSep24
|616
|BrentSep24
|31
|UsaIndMar26
|938
|Usa500Mar22
|-32K
|SoybnsJul22
|-3.2K
|Fra40Aug22
|-355
|Neth25Aug22
|334
|CoffeeSep22
|1.8K
|BrentNov22
|81
|NGasOct22
|337
|SoybnsNov22
|-12K
|UsaVixNov22
|-1.4K
|GasolDec22
|-4K
|Fra40Dec22
|-915
|BrentApr23
|233
|USDMXN
|1.3K
|EURMXN
|5.1K
|EURPLN
|466
|Ita40Jun23
|45
|Fra40May23
|-670
|Esp35May23
|-456
|GasolSep23
|199
|DieselOct23
|7.3K
|UsaVixOct23
|-71
|NGasJan24
|113
|UsaIndSep24
|-273
|Jp225Sep24
|-2.5K
|Euro50Dec24
|86
|Ita40Mar26
|830
|UsaTecMar26
|132K
|DieselApr22
|45K
|NGasAug22
|1.2K
|SoybnsAug22
|-6.2K
|GasolSep22
|-2.4K
|Esp35Aug22
|-51
|Ger40Sep22
|530
|CoffeeDec22
|-2.1K
|USDIndSep22
|-195
|UsaIndDec22
|-8
|UK100Dec22
|95
|UsaVixMar23
|25
|Fra40Mar23
|210
|Esp35Apr23
|463
|GasolApr23
|-260
|BrentJul23
|76
|GasolJun23
|455
|EuBTPSep23
|-59
|LCrudeAug23
|-4
|UsaVixAug23
|199
|LCrudeOct23
|84
|LCrudeNov23
|318
|GasolNov23
|157
|CopperMar24
|228
|NGasApr24
|44
|EuBTPJun24
|100
|Ger40Sep24
|3.2K
|CopperSep24
|-6.2K
|GasolMar25
|245
|Esp35Jan26
|16
|Usa500Mar26
|-225
|UsaTecMar22
|-80K
|DieselMar22
|4.0K
|LCrudeMay22
|3
|SoybnsSep22
|1.4K
|GasolOct22
|418
|UsaVixOct22
|-5
|Swi20Dec22
|83
|GasolJan23
|618
|UsaVixJan23
|-300
|Fra40Jan23
|185
|UK100Jun23
|255
|USDIndSep23
|204
|UsaVixSep23
|9
|USDIndDec23
|94
|Jp225Mar24
|325
|BrentApr24
|52
|UsaVixApr24
|0
|GasolMay24
|91
|GasolJun24
|87
|Usa500
|2.5K
|CopperJul24
|634
|EuStzDec24
|-10
|GasolApr25
|139
|UsaIndMar25
|-2.1K
|UsaIndJun25
|-193
|Ita40Jun25
|-735
|Ita40Sep25
|-35
|Ger40Sep25
|25
|Jp225Dec25
|-765
|Esp35Dec25
|99
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +483.85 EUR
Pior negociação: -1 730 EUR
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 37
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 10
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +940.85 EUR
Máxima perda consecutiva: -13.03 EUR
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ActivTradesEU-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
Sem dados
This is a LAB of trading.
Sem comentários
