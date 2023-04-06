시그널섹션
시그널 / MetaTrader 4 / NS B3 PROject 66125095
Wijanarko Putro Santoso

NS B3 PROject 66125095

Wijanarko Putro Santoso
0 리뷰
안정성
149
0 / 0 USD
월별 30 USD  복사
다음 이후의 성장 2023 426%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 7
1:200
  • 성장
  • 잔고
  • 자본
  • 축소
트레이드:
2 171
이익 거래:
1 673 (77.06%)
손실 거래:
498 (22.94%)
최고의 거래:
283.81 USD
최악의 거래:
-46.95 USD
총 수익:
3 308.98 USD (267 006 pips)
총 손실:
-1 346.76 USD (229 386 pips)
연속 최대 이익:
25 (18.98 USD)
연속 최대 이익:
350.50 USD (7)
샤프 비율:
0.08
거래 활동:
96.96%
최대 입금량:
77.18%
최근 거래:
1 일 전
주별 거래 수:
8
평균 유지 시간:
2 일
회복 요인:
8.83
롱(주식매수):
1 125 (51.82%)
숏(주식차입매도):
1 046 (48.18%)
수익 요인:
2.46
기대수익:
0.90 USD
평균 이익:
1.98 USD
평균 손실:
-2.70 USD
연속 최대 손실:
7 (-222.26 USD)
연속 최대 손실:
-222.26 USD (7)
월별 성장률:
0.59%
연간 예측:
7.23%
Algo 트레이딩:
100%
잔고에 의한 삭감:
절대적:
4.39 USD
최대한의:
222.26 USD (22.37%)
상대적 삭감:
잔고별:
18.87% (222.26 USD)
자본금별:
69.31% (848.77 USD)

배포

심볼 Sell Buy
EURUSDc 1211
AUDUSDc 561
AUDCADc 399
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
심볼 총 수익, USD 손실, USD 수익, USD
EURUSDc 861
AUDUSDc 714
AUDCADc 387
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
심볼 총 수익, pips 손실, pips 수익, pips
EURUSDc 1.1K
AUDUSDc 9.3K
AUDCADc 27K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • 입금량
  • 축소
최고의 거래: +283.81 USD
최악의 거래: -47 USD
연속 최대 이익: 7
연속 최대 손실: 7
연속 최대 이익: +18.98 USD
연속 최대 손실: -222.26 USD

데이터 없음

NS TRADE | Ternak Akun — EA Portfolio Framework

This account operates using a multi-EA portfolio system under the Ternak Akun framework.

Instead of relying on a single Expert Advisor, the system distributes exposure across multiple EAs, each designed with:

  • Different logic and execution behavior

  • Independent risk parameters

  • Specific market condition responses

The objective is portfolio-level stability, not individual EA perfection.

System Structure

  • Multi-strategy EA deployment

  • Risk segmented per EA & setup

  • Exposure managed at portfolio level

  • Floating drawdown is expected and monitored

  • Capital preservation comes first

This is not a single-EA setup chasing short-term results.
This is a structured EA portfolio designed to operate across market cycles.

Consistency is a process.
Longevity is the goal.

Connect
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/narko.santoso/
Linktree: https://linktr.ee/nstrade


