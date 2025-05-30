통화 / SPTN
SPTN: SpartanNash Company
26.90 USD 0.44 (1.66%)
부문: 소비방어재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SPTN 환율이 오늘 1.66%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 26.89이고 고가는 27.07이었습니다.
SpartanNash Company 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
26.89 27.07
년간 변동
17.30 27.07
- 이전 종가
- 26.46
- 시가
- 26.90
- Bid
- 26.90
- Ask
- 27.20
- 저가
- 26.89
- 고가
- 27.07
- 볼륨
- 2.979 K
- 일일 변동
- 1.66%
- 월 변동
- 0.37%
- 6개월 변동
- 33.70%
- 년간 변동율
- 20.47%
20 9월, 토요일