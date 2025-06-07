QuotazioniSezioni
SPTN: SpartanNash Company

26.90 USD 0.44 (1.66%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SPTN ha avuto una variazione del 1.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.89 e ad un massimo di 27.07.

Segui le dinamiche di SpartanNash Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SPTN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
26.89 27.07
Intervallo Annuale
17.30 27.07
Chiusura Precedente
26.46
Apertura
26.90
Bid
26.90
Ask
27.20
Minimo
26.89
Massimo
27.07
Volume
2.979 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.66%
Variazione Mensile
0.37%
Variazione Semestrale
33.70%
Variazione Annuale
20.47%
20 settembre, sabato