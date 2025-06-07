Valute / SPTN
SPTN: SpartanNash Company
26.90 USD 0.44 (1.66%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SPTN ha avuto una variazione del 1.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.89 e ad un massimo di 27.07.
Segui le dinamiche di SpartanNash Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SPTN News
Intervallo Giornaliero
26.89 27.07
Intervallo Annuale
17.30 27.07
- Chiusura Precedente
- 26.46
- Apertura
- 26.90
- Bid
- 26.90
- Ask
- 27.20
- Minimo
- 26.89
- Massimo
- 27.07
- Volume
- 2.979 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.66%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.37%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 33.70%
- Variazione Annuale
- 20.47%
20 settembre, sabato