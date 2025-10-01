What is EVUS stock price today? iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF stock is priced at 31.47 today. It trades within 0.29%, yesterday's close was 31.38, and trading volume reached 26. The live price chart of EVUS shows these updates.

Does iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF stock pay dividends? iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF is currently valued at 31.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.53% and USD. View the chart live to track EVUS movements.

How to buy EVUS stock? You can buy iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF shares at the current price of 31.47. Orders are usually placed near 31.47 or 31.77, while 26 and 0.70% show market activity. Follow EVUS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EVUS stock? Investing in iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.85 - 31.51 and current price 31.47. Many compare 2.41% and 7.41% before placing orders at 31.47 or 31.77. Explore the EVUS price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF in the past year was 31.51. Within 25.85 - 31.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (EVUS) over the year was 25.85. Comparing it with the current 31.47 and 25.85 - 31.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EVUS moves on the chart live for more details.