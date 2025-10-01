- 개요
EVUS: iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF
EVUS 환율이 오늘 0.29%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 31.24이고 고가는 31.47이었습니다.
iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is EVUS stock price today?
iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF stock is priced at 31.47 today. It trades within 0.29%, yesterday's close was 31.38, and trading volume reached 26. The live price chart of EVUS shows these updates.
Does iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF is currently valued at 31.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.53% and USD. View the chart live to track EVUS movements.
How to buy EVUS stock?
You can buy iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF shares at the current price of 31.47. Orders are usually placed near 31.47 or 31.77, while 26 and 0.70% show market activity. Follow EVUS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EVUS stock?
Investing in iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.85 - 31.51 and current price 31.47. Many compare 2.41% and 7.41% before placing orders at 31.47 or 31.77. Explore the EVUS price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF in the past year was 31.51. Within 25.85 - 31.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF (EVUS) over the year was 25.85. Comparing it with the current 31.47 and 25.85 - 31.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EVUS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EVUS stock split?
iShares Trust iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.38, and 5.53% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 31.38
- 시가
- 31.25
- Bid
- 31.47
- Ask
- 31.77
- 저가
- 31.24
- 고가
- 31.47
- 볼륨
- 26
- 일일 변동
- 0.29%
- 월 변동
- 2.41%
- 6개월 변동
- 7.41%
- 년간 변동율
- 5.53%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -19 K
- 훑어보기
- 54 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 52.8
- 훑어보기
- 53.0
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- -0.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 2.655 M
- 훑어보기
- -0.607 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.116 M
- 훑어보기
- 0.177 M