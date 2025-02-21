- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
DFGR: Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF
DFGR 환율이 오늘 -0.04%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 27.09이고 고가는 27.21이었습니다.
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DFGR News
자주 묻는 질문
What is DFGR stock price today?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock is priced at 27.17 today. It trades within -0.04%, yesterday's close was 27.18, and trading volume reached 489. The live price chart of DFGR shows these updates.
Does Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock pay dividends?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF is currently valued at 27.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -5.59% and USD. View the chart live to track DFGR movements.
How to buy DFGR stock?
You can buy Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF shares at the current price of 27.17. Orders are usually placed near 27.17 or 27.47, while 489 and -0.11% show market activity. Follow DFGR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into DFGR stock?
Investing in Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.06 - 28.78 and current price 27.17. Many compare 0.00% and 3.74% before placing orders at 27.17 or 27.47. Explore the DFGR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the past year was 28.78. Within 23.06 - 28.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) over the year was 23.06. Comparing it with the current 27.17 and 23.06 - 28.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch DFGR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did DFGR stock split?
Dimensional ETF Trust Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.18, and -5.59% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 27.18
- 시가
- 27.20
- Bid
- 27.17
- Ask
- 27.47
- 저가
- 27.09
- 고가
- 27.21
- 볼륨
- 489
- 일일 변동
- -0.04%
- 월 변동
- 0.00%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.74%
- 년간 변동율
- -5.59%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
- 94.2
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.8