- EigenSolver
- EigenSolverX
- EigenSolverSchur
- EigenSolver2
- EigenSolver2X
- EigenSolver2Schur
- EigenSolver2Blocked
- EigenSolver2SchurBlocked
- EigenHessenbergSchurQ
- EigenVectorsTriangularZ
- EigenVectorsTriangularZBlocked
Computes eigenvectors of an real upper quasi-triangular or complex upper triangular matrix computed by EigenHessenbergSchurQ or EigenSolverSchur.
A = Q * T * Q**H, where T is an upper quasi-triangular matrix (the Schur form), and Q is the orthogonal matrix of Schur vectors.
LAPACK function TREVC3. This is the block version (OpenBLAS level 3) of TREVC. Faster but not so accurate.
Computing for type matrix<double>
|
bool matrix::EigenVectorsTriangularZBlocked(
Computing for type matrix<float>
|
bool matrixf::EigenVectorsTriangularZBlocked(
Computing for type matrix<complex>
|
bool matrixc::EigenVectorsTriangularZBlocked(
Computing for type matrix<complexf>
|
bool matrixcf::EigenVectorsTriangularZBlocked(
Parameters
side
[in] ENUM_EIG_VECTORS enumeration value which determines what the eigenvectors are computed left, right or both.
shur_z
[in] Orthogonal matrix of Schur vectors computed by EigenHessenbergSchurQ or EigenSolverSchur. Can be of zero size. In this case no backtransformation is produced.
left_eigenvectors
[out] Matrix of left eigenvectors.
right_eigenvectors
[out] Matrix of right eigenvectors.
Return Value
Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.
Note
The right eigenvector x and the left eigenvector y of T corresponding to an eigenvalue w are defined by:
T*x = w*x, (y**H)*T = w*(y**H)
where y**H denotes the conjugate transpose of y.
The eigenvalues are not input to this routine, but are read directly from the diagonal blocks of T.
This routine returns the matrices X and/or Y of right and left eigenvectors of T, or the products Q*X and/or Q*Y, where Q is an input matrix. If Q is the orthogonal factor that reduces a matrix A to Schur form T, then Q*X and Q*Y are the matrices of right and left eigenvectors of A.
ENUM_EIG_VECTORS
An enumeration that specifies whether to calculate eigenvectors.
|
ID
|
Description
|
EIGVECTORS_N
|
Cannot be used with this method
|
EIGVECTORS_L
|
Only left eigenvectors are computed.
|
EIGVECTORS_R
|
Only right eigenvectors are computed.
|
EIGVECTORS_LR
|
Left and right eigenvectors are computed, eigenvalues are always computed.