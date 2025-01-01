EigenSolver

Compute eigenvalues and eigenvectors of a regular square matrix using the classical algorithm (LAPACK function GEEV).

Computing for type matrix<double>

bool matrix::EigenSolver(

ENUM_EIG_VECTORS jobv,

vectorc& eigen_values,

matrix& left_eigenvectors,

matrix& right_eigenvectors

);

Computing for type matrix<float>

bool matrixf::EigenSolver(

ENUM_EIG_VECTORS jobv,

vectorcf& eigen_values,

matrixf& left_eigenvectors,

matrixf& right_eigenvectors

);

Computing for type matrix<complex>

bool matrixc::EigenSolver(

ENUM_EIG_VECTORS jobv,

vectorc& eigen_values,

matrixc& left_eigenvectors,

matrixc& right_eigenvectors

);

Computing for type matrix<complexf>

bool matrixcf::EigenSolver(

ENUM_EIG_VECTORS jobv,

vectorcf& eigen_values,

matrixcf& left_eigenvectors,

matrixcf& right_eigenvectors

);

Parameters

jobv

[in] ENUM_EIG_VECTORS enumeration value which determines the method for computing left and right eigenvectors.

EV

[out] Vector of eigenvalues.

left_eigenvectors

[out] Matrix of left eigenvectors.

right_eigenvectors

[out] Matrix of right eigenvectors.

Return Value

Return true if successful, otherwise false in case of an error.

Note

Computation depends on the value of the jobv parameter.

If EIGVECTORS_N is set, the left and right vectors are not computed. Only eigenvalues are computed.

With EIGVECTORS_L, only left eigenvectors are computed, right eigenvectors are not computed.

When EIGVECTORS_R is set, only the right eigenvectors are computed, the left vectors are not computed.

With EIGVECTORS_LR, the left and right eigenvectors are computed, Eigenvalues are always computed.

Real (non-complex) matrices can have a complex solution. Therefore, the vector of eigenvalues must be complex. In case of a complex solution, the error code is set to 4019 (ERR_MATH_OVERFLOW). Otherwise, only the real parts of the complex values of the eigenvalue vector should be used.

ENUM_EIG_VECTORS

An enumeration that specifies whether to calculate eigenvectors.