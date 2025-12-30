- 成長
- 残高
- エクイティ
- ドローダウン
|シンボル
|ディール
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLDm#
|14
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
|シンボル
|総利益, USD
|Loss, USD
|利益, USD
|GOLDm#
|6
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
|シンボル
|総利益, pips
|Loss, pips
|利益, pips
|GOLDm#
|3.1K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Deposit load
- ドローダウン
いろいろなブローカーのリアルアカウント上で実行統計に基づいたスリッページの平均は、いくつかの点で指定されています。それはオーダー実行の遅れに依るのと同様に、プロバイダーの"XMGlobal-MT5 14"からの引用と購読者の引用の違いに依るものです。値がより低いことがコピーの品質がより良いことを意味しています。
A revolutionary expert advisor that doesn't just navigate volatility—it conquers it! This isn't just software;
it's your personal financial powerhouse, transforming chaotic market swings into a cascade of profitable opportunities.
Imagine a scalping maestro, precisely driven by dynamic grid logic , meticulously carving out pips while you watch.
Fully customizable, this MT5 marvel is your unfair advantage, whether you're snatching rapid gains or expertly surfing major trends.
Elevate your trading, dominate the charts, and redefine your success story with unparalleled precision and style.
