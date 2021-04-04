SegnaliSezioni
Raphael Minato

R Factor Broker FPMarkets

Raphael Minato
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
237 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2021 205%
FPMarkets-Live
1:400
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
5 393
Profit Trade:
3 538 (65.60%)
Loss Trade:
1 855 (34.40%)
Best Trade:
41.01 AUD
Worst Trade:
-87.57 AUD
Profitto lordo:
2 784.84 AUD (157 048 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 474.02 AUD (118 137 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
28 (20.15 AUD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
65.16 AUD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
7.06%
Massimo carico di deposito:
42.21%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
20
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
2.17
Long Trade:
2 255 (41.81%)
Short Trade:
3 138 (58.19%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.13
Profitto previsto:
0.06 AUD
Profitto medio:
0.79 AUD
Perdita media:
-1.33 AUD
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-93.50 AUD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-130.90 AUD (3)
Crescita mensile:
-2.14%
Previsione annuale:
-25.80%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3.24 AUD
Massimale:
143.50 AUD (30.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
26.79% (126.63 AUD)
Per equità:
19.14% (86.31 AUD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD.r 687
EURCAD.r 660
EURUSD.r 620
GBPUSD.r 608
USDCAD.r 572
EURAUD.r 568
EURGBP.r 399
EURJPY.r 262
USDJPY.r 227
USDCHF.r 186
XAUUSD.r 120
XAUAUD.r 97
GBPCAD.r 95
GBPAUD.r 92
XAUEUR.r 84
EURSGD.r 57
NZDCHF.r 16
EURCHF.r 11
GBPCHF.r 11
AUDCHF.r 11
CADCHF.r 10
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD.r 14
EURCAD.r -7
EURUSD.r 1
GBPUSD.r 297
USDCAD.r -22
EURAUD.r -32
EURGBP.r -7
EURJPY.r -14
USDJPY.r -2
USDCHF.r -12
XAUUSD.r 36
XAUAUD.r 4
GBPCAD.r -3
GBPAUD.r -17
XAUEUR.r 15
EURSGD.r -2
NZDCHF.r -3
EURCHF.r -2
GBPCHF.r -2
AUDCHF.r -3
CADCHF.r -3
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD.r 8.3K
EURCAD.r 6K
EURUSD.r 2.5K
GBPUSD.r 4.8K
USDCAD.r 3.5K
EURAUD.r 4.3K
EURGBP.r 2.5K
EURJPY.r 2.1K
USDJPY.r 1K
USDCHF.r -72
XAUUSD.r 3.9K
XAUAUD.r 2.1K
GBPCAD.r 396
GBPAUD.r -1.4K
XAUEUR.r 2.4K
EURSGD.r 286
NZDCHF.r -199
EURCHF.r -91
GBPCHF.r -118
AUDCHF.r -189
CADCHF.r -244
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +41.01 AUD
Worst Trade: -88 AUD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +20.15 AUD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -93.50 AUD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FPMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Hi  !!

**Telegram Group** - https://t.me/RFactorAlgotrading

R Factor is one EA you can count on. True skin in the game! This is where I trade my savings.

It is a long term expert advisor with years of live performance available, here you go: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60200

R Factor EA has a built-in Dynamic Portfolio Management System, inspired on Kelly Criterion analysis. It really helps on the management of several pairs and their performance on the portfolio.

It is hard to find other EAs with almost 3 years of live published performance on many accounts. If you are looking for a long term strategy, don´t miss R Factor!

Live Performances ranging from 599% on conservative portfolios up to amazing 11.200,00% on higher risk settings! Check it out:

Buy version for Metatrader 4 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60200

Buy version for Metatrader 5 - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71591
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.01.06 23:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.25 01:37
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.11 22:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.06 02:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.09.04 23:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.09.04 03:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.01.04 22:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.12.28 01:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.07.06 22:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2023.07.06 02:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2023.04.13 01:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2023.04.13 01:01
80% of growth achieved within 19 days. This comprises 2.49% of days out of 763 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2023.04.12 18:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2023.04.12 18:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2023.01.03 22:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.12.25 13:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.06.21 22:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2022.06.20 04:13
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2022.03.11 01:22
80% of growth achieved within 17 days. This comprises 4.64% of days out of 366 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2022.03.10 23:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
