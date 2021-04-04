- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
5 393
Profit Trade:
3 538 (65.60%)
Loss Trade:
1 855 (34.40%)
Best Trade:
41.01 AUD
Worst Trade:
-87.57 AUD
Profitto lordo:
2 784.84 AUD (157 048 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-2 474.02 AUD (118 137 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
28 (20.15 AUD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
65.16 AUD (9)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.04
Attività di trading:
7.06%
Massimo carico di deposito:
42.21%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
20
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 ora
Fattore di recupero:
2.17
Long Trade:
2 255 (41.81%)
Short Trade:
3 138 (58.19%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.13
Profitto previsto:
0.06 AUD
Profitto medio:
0.79 AUD
Perdita media:
-1.33 AUD
Massime perdite consecutive:
11 (-93.50 AUD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-130.90 AUD (3)
Crescita mensile:
-2.14%
Previsione annuale:
-25.80%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
3.24 AUD
Massimale:
143.50 AUD (30.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
26.79% (126.63 AUD)
Per equità:
19.14% (86.31 AUD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD.r
|687
|EURCAD.r
|660
|EURUSD.r
|620
|GBPUSD.r
|608
|USDCAD.r
|572
|EURAUD.r
|568
|EURGBP.r
|399
|EURJPY.r
|262
|USDJPY.r
|227
|USDCHF.r
|186
|XAUUSD.r
|120
|XAUAUD.r
|97
|GBPCAD.r
|95
|GBPAUD.r
|92
|XAUEUR.r
|84
|EURSGD.r
|57
|NZDCHF.r
|16
|EURCHF.r
|11
|GBPCHF.r
|11
|AUDCHF.r
|11
|CADCHF.r
|10
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD.r
|14
|EURCAD.r
|-7
|EURUSD.r
|1
|GBPUSD.r
|297
|USDCAD.r
|-22
|EURAUD.r
|-32
|EURGBP.r
|-7
|EURJPY.r
|-14
|USDJPY.r
|-2
|USDCHF.r
|-12
|XAUUSD.r
|36
|XAUAUD.r
|4
|GBPCAD.r
|-3
|GBPAUD.r
|-17
|XAUEUR.r
|15
|EURSGD.r
|-2
|NZDCHF.r
|-3
|EURCHF.r
|-2
|GBPCHF.r
|-2
|AUDCHF.r
|-3
|CADCHF.r
|-3
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD.r
|8.3K
|EURCAD.r
|6K
|EURUSD.r
|2.5K
|GBPUSD.r
|4.8K
|USDCAD.r
|3.5K
|EURAUD.r
|4.3K
|EURGBP.r
|2.5K
|EURJPY.r
|2.1K
|USDJPY.r
|1K
|USDCHF.r
|-72
|XAUUSD.r
|3.9K
|XAUAUD.r
|2.1K
|GBPCAD.r
|396
|GBPAUD.r
|-1.4K
|XAUEUR.r
|2.4K
|EURSGD.r
|286
|NZDCHF.r
|-199
|EURCHF.r
|-91
|GBPCHF.r
|-118
|AUDCHF.r
|-189
|CADCHF.r
|-244
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +41.01 AUD
Worst Trade: -88 AUD
Vincite massime consecutive: 9
Massime perdite consecutive: 3
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +20.15 AUD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -93.50 AUD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "FPMarkets-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
