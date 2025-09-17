QuotazioniSezioni
SPXL: Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares

210.34 USD 2.65 (1.28%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SPXL ha avuto una variazione del 1.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 207.41 e ad un massimo di 211.27.

Segui le dinamiche di Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
207.41 211.27
Intervallo Annuale
87.08 211.27
Chiusura Precedente
207.69
Apertura
209.20
Bid
210.34
Ask
210.64
Minimo
207.41
Massimo
211.27
Volume
3.766 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.28%
Variazione Mensile
13.00%
Variazione Semestrale
51.29%
Variazione Annuale
28.74%
21 settembre, domenica