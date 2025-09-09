QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SOL
Tornare a Azioni

SOL: Emeren Group Ltd American Depositary Shares, each representing

1.88 USD 0.01 (0.53%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SOL ha avuto una variazione del -0.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.88 e ad un massimo di 1.90.

Segui le dinamiche di Emeren Group Ltd American Depositary Shares, each representing . Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SOL News

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.88 1.90
Intervallo Annuale
1.16 3.00
Chiusura Precedente
1.89
Apertura
1.89
Bid
1.88
Ask
2.18
Minimo
1.88
Massimo
1.90
Volume
109
Variazione giornaliera
-0.53%
Variazione Mensile
2.17%
Variazione Semestrale
22.88%
Variazione Annuale
-30.63%
21 settembre, domenica