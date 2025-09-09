Valute / SOL
SOL: Emeren Group Ltd American Depositary Shares, each representing
1.88 USD 0.01 (0.53%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SOL ha avuto una variazione del -0.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.88 e ad un massimo di 1.90.
Segui le dinamiche di Emeren Group Ltd American Depositary Shares, each representing . Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SOL News
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.88 1.90
Intervallo Annuale
1.16 3.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.89
- Apertura
- 1.89
- Bid
- 1.88
- Ask
- 2.18
- Minimo
- 1.88
- Massimo
- 1.90
- Volume
- 109
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.53%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.17%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 22.88%
- Variazione Annuale
- -30.63%
21 settembre, domenica