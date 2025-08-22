QuotazioniSezioni
SIRI: Sirius XM Holdings Inc

23.12 USD 0.12 (0.52%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SIRI ha avuto una variazione del 0.52% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.74 e ad un massimo di 23.15.

Segui le dinamiche di Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
22.74 23.15
Intervallo Annuale
18.70 29.18
Chiusura Precedente
23.00
Apertura
22.96
Bid
23.12
Ask
23.42
Minimo
22.74
Massimo
23.15
Volume
5.839 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.52%
Variazione Mensile
-0.13%
Variazione Semestrale
2.44%
Variazione Annuale
-2.03%
