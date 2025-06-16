Valute / SAGE
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SAGE: Sage Therapeutics Inc
8.68 USD 0.02 (0.23%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SAGE ha avuto una variazione del -0.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.68 e ad un massimo di 8.74.
Segui le dinamiche di Sage Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- D1
- W1
- MN
SAGE News
- La CE approva ZURZUVAE di Biogen come primo trattamento orale per la depressione post-partum
- FTSE 100 lifted by bank, healthcare stocks; corporate earnings in focus
- Analysis-Powerful new AI models knock the wind out of European adopter stocks
- SAP share price weakness seen as ’unjustified’
- Sage (SAGE) Q2 Revenue Jumps 264%
- Biogen's Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, 2025 Outlook Raised, Stock Up
- Supernus completes acquisition of Sage Therapeutics for $8.50 per share
- SAGE Therapeutics earnings beat by $0.15, revenue topped estimates
- Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Biogen Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
- Third Avenue Small-Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Letter (TVSVX)
- Acadia Emerges From Behind The Scenes With A Potential $12 Billion Opportunity
- Scotiabank downgrades Sage Therapeutics stock rating to Sector Perform
- Stock Market Rises In Range Amid Israel-Iran News, Fed Outlook: Weekly Review
- Supernus to acquire Sage Therapeutics stock for $8.50 per share
- These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Sage Therapeutics Following Acquisition News - Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN), Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)
- Sage Therapeutics price target lowered to $8.50 by TD Cowen
- Truist raises Sage Therapeutics price target on Supernus acquisition
- Top 3 Health Care Stocks That Are Ticking Portfolio Bombs - Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE), Regencell Bioscience (NASDAQ:RGC)
- Palantir, Alibaba Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Supernus To Acquire Sage: A Smart Move, Despite Both Pharmas' MDD Woes (NASDAQ:SUPN)
- S&P 500 Surges 1%; New York Manufacturing Activity Tumbles In June - Robin Energy (NASDAQ:RBNE), LZ Technology Hldgs (NASDAQ:LZMH)
- Sage Therapeutics, Roku, EchoStar And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), AIRO Group Holdings (NASDAQ:AIRO)
- Palantir and Circle Surge Among Monday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.68 8.74
Intervallo Annuale
4.62 10.74
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.70
- Apertura
- 8.74
- Bid
- 8.68
- Ask
- 8.98
- Minimo
- 8.68
- Massimo
- 8.74
- Volume
- 10.031 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.23%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.30%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 21.74%
- Variazione Annuale
- -18.27%
20 settembre, sabato