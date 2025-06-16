QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SAGE
Tornare a Azioni

SAGE: Sage Therapeutics Inc

8.68 USD 0.02 (0.23%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SAGE ha avuto una variazione del -0.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.68 e ad un massimo di 8.74.

Segui le dinamiche di Sage Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SAGE News

Intervallo Giornaliero
8.68 8.74
Intervallo Annuale
4.62 10.74
Chiusura Precedente
8.70
Apertura
8.74
Bid
8.68
Ask
8.98
Minimo
8.68
Massimo
8.74
Volume
10.031 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.23%
Variazione Mensile
-4.30%
Variazione Semestrale
21.74%
Variazione Annuale
-18.27%
20 settembre, sabato