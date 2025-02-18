Valute / REGCO
REGCO: Regency Centers Corporation - 5.875% Series B Cumulative Redeem
23.61 USD 0.35 (1.50%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio REGCO ha avuto una variazione del 1.50% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.60 e ad un massimo di 23.63.
Segui le dinamiche di Regency Centers Corporation - 5.875% Series B Cumulative Redeem. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
REGCO News
Intervallo Giornaliero
23.60 23.63
Intervallo Annuale
21.43 24.70
- Chiusura Precedente
- 23.26
- Apertura
- 23.61
- Bid
- 23.61
- Ask
- 23.91
- Minimo
- 23.60
- Massimo
- 23.63
- Volume
- 18
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.50%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.12%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.90%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.40%
