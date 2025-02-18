QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / REGCO
Tornare a Azioni

REGCO: Regency Centers Corporation - 5.875% Series B Cumulative Redeem

23.61 USD 0.35 (1.50%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio REGCO ha avuto una variazione del 1.50% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.60 e ad un massimo di 23.63.

Segui le dinamiche di Regency Centers Corporation - 5.875% Series B Cumulative Redeem. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

REGCO News

Intervallo Giornaliero
23.60 23.63
Intervallo Annuale
21.43 24.70
Chiusura Precedente
23.26
Apertura
23.61
Bid
23.61
Ask
23.91
Minimo
23.60
Massimo
23.63
Volume
18
Variazione giornaliera
1.50%
Variazione Mensile
7.12%
Variazione Semestrale
8.90%
Variazione Annuale
-2.40%
20 settembre, sabato