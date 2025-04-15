Valute / PPSI
PPSI: Pioneer Power Solutions Inc
4.45 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PPSI ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.31 e ad un massimo di 4.47.
Segui le dinamiche di Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.31 4.47
Intervallo Annuale
2.25 6.89
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.45
- Apertura
- 4.40
- Bid
- 4.45
- Ask
- 4.75
- Minimo
- 4.31
- Massimo
- 4.47
- Volume
- 255
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 18.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 50.85%
- Variazione Annuale
- -4.30%
21 settembre, domenica