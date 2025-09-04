Valute / OUNZ
OUNZ: VanEck Merk Gold Trust
35.49 USD 0.38 (1.08%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OUNZ ha avuto una variazione del 1.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.19 e ad un massimo di 35.49.
Segui le dinamiche di VanEck Merk Gold Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
OUNZ News
Intervallo Giornaliero
35.19 35.49
Intervallo Annuale
24.68 35.70
- Chiusura Precedente
- 35.11
- Apertura
- 35.21
- Bid
- 35.49
- Ask
- 35.79
- Minimo
- 35.19
- Massimo
- 35.49
- Volume
- 464
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.08%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.69%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 17.59%
- Variazione Annuale
- 38.52%
20 settembre, sabato