OUNZ: VanEck Merk Gold Trust

35.49 USD 0.38 (1.08%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OUNZ ha avuto una variazione del 1.08% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 35.19 e ad un massimo di 35.49.

Segui le dinamiche di VanEck Merk Gold Trust. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

OUNZ News

Intervallo Giornaliero
35.19 35.49
Intervallo Annuale
24.68 35.70
Chiusura Precedente
35.11
Apertura
35.21
Bid
35.49
Ask
35.79
Minimo
35.19
Massimo
35.49
Volume
464
Variazione giornaliera
1.08%
Variazione Mensile
5.69%
Variazione Semestrale
17.59%
Variazione Annuale
38.52%
20 settembre, sabato