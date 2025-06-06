Valute / LADR
LADR: Ladder Capital Corp Class A
11.33 USD 0.05 (0.44%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LADR ha avuto una variazione del -0.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.29 e ad un massimo di 11.41.
Segui le dinamiche di Ladder Capital Corp Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
11.29 11.41
Intervallo Annuale
9.68 12.10
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.38
- Apertura
- 11.39
- Bid
- 11.33
- Ask
- 11.63
- Minimo
- 11.29
- Massimo
- 11.41
- Volume
- 821
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.44%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.82%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.00%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.99%
20 settembre, sabato