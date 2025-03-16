Valute / KODK
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
KODK: Eastman Kodak Company Common New
6.20 USD 0.02 (0.32%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KODK ha avuto una variazione del -0.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.10 e ad un massimo di 6.25.
Segui le dinamiche di Eastman Kodak Company Common New. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KODK News
- Kodak CEO Says There's 'Substantial Doubt' About Whether Or Not The 133-Year-Old Company Will Continue - Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)
- Eastman Kodak Stock Drops After Wider Q2 Loss, Cash Concerns Grow
- Eastman Kodak CEO Continenza buys $287k in shares
- Eastman Kodak director Katz buys $56.7k in shares
- Kodak Stock (KODK) Sinks 15% on Going Concern Warning - TipRanks.com
- Meta, Goldman Sachs lead Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- Amid Financial Stability Doubts, Kodak's Going Concern Warning Reframes Its Survival Narrative - Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)
- UNH, Sea Limited lead Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- Eastman Kodak Company 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:KODK)
- Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Kodak reports Q2 2025 loss amid revenue dip
- Kodak warns investors it might not be around much longer
- Kodak Q2 2025 slides reveal $26M loss as company pivots to pharmaceutical manufacturing
- Eastman Kodak shares tumble as Q2 earnings swing to loss
- Eastman Kodak stock rises as company expands into pharmaceutical sector
- Is Apple Still Playing Catch-Up in the AI Race?
- Eastman Kodak Q1 2025: Flat Sales And Sinking Profits, Hold For Now (NYSE:KODK)
- 3 Companies Under Threat From the Economic Singularity
- Kodak (KODK) Stock Falls 16% After Disappointing Q1 Earnings - Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)
- Kodak Shares Rise 7% in Pre-Market Trading After Reporting Higher Net Income Despite Revenue Decline
- Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Eastman Kodak Company 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:KODK)
- Eastman Kodak Q4 Earnings Preview: More Growth Required Amid Ongoing Pension Plan Talk
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.10 6.25
Intervallo Annuale
4.26 8.25
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.22
- Apertura
- 6.21
- Bid
- 6.20
- Ask
- 6.50
- Minimo
- 6.10
- Massimo
- 6.25
- Volume
- 994
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.32%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.45%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -1.74%
- Variazione Annuale
- 31.36%
20 settembre, sabato