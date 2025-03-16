QuotazioniSezioni
KODK: Eastman Kodak Company Common New

6.20 USD 0.02 (0.32%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KODK ha avuto una variazione del -0.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.10 e ad un massimo di 6.25.

Segui le dinamiche di Eastman Kodak Company Common New. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.10 6.25
Intervallo Annuale
4.26 8.25
Chiusura Precedente
6.22
Apertura
6.21
Bid
6.20
Ask
6.50
Minimo
6.10
Massimo
6.25
Volume
994
Variazione giornaliera
-0.32%
Variazione Mensile
7.45%
Variazione Semestrale
-1.74%
Variazione Annuale
31.36%
20 settembre, sabato