INN: Summit Hotel Properties Inc
5.88 USD 0.10 (1.67%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio INN ha avuto una variazione del -1.67% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.84 e ad un massimo di 5.99.
Segui le dinamiche di Summit Hotel Properties Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.84 5.99
Intervallo Annuale
3.57 7.22
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.98
- Apertura
- 5.99
- Bid
- 5.88
- Ask
- 6.18
- Minimo
- 5.84
- Massimo
- 5.99
- Volume
- 1.079 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.67%
- Variazione Mensile
- 9.09%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.09%
- Variazione Annuale
- -14.41%
20 settembre, sabato