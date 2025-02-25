QuotazioniSezioni
INN: Summit Hotel Properties Inc

5.88 USD 0.10 (1.67%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio INN ha avuto una variazione del -1.67% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.84 e ad un massimo di 5.99.

Segui le dinamiche di Summit Hotel Properties Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.84 5.99
Intervallo Annuale
3.57 7.22
Chiusura Precedente
5.98
Apertura
5.99
Bid
5.88
Ask
6.18
Minimo
5.84
Massimo
5.99
Volume
1.079 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.67%
Variazione Mensile
9.09%
Variazione Semestrale
8.09%
Variazione Annuale
-14.41%
20 settembre, sabato