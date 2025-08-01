QuotazioniSezioni
HST: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc

17.42 USD 0.18 (1.02%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HST ha avuto una variazione del -1.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.38 e ad un massimo di 17.69.

Segui le dinamiche di Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
17.38 17.69
Intervallo Annuale
12.22 19.37
Chiusura Precedente
17.60
Apertura
17.67
Bid
17.42
Ask
17.72
Minimo
17.38
Massimo
17.69
Volume
19.029 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.02%
Variazione Mensile
1.99%
Variazione Semestrale
22.42%
Variazione Annuale
-0.91%
