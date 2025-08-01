Valute / HST
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
HST: Host Hotels & Resorts Inc
17.42 USD 0.18 (1.02%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HST ha avuto una variazione del -1.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.38 e ad un massimo di 17.69.
Segui le dinamiche di Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HST News
- Quantum Leaps! Top Stocks To Buy As The Fed Resumes Rate Cuts
- Host Hotels & Resorts dichiara dividendo trimestrale di $0,20
- Host Hotels & Resorts declares $0.20 quarterly dividend
- Host Hotels Is Up 9.8% in Three Months: Will the Stock Continue?
- Host Hotels & Resorts: Hold Amid Limited Upside, Yield Remains Stable (NASDAQ:HST)
- Host Hotels & Resorts: Cheap For A Reason (NASDAQ:HST)
- Is it Wise to Retain Medical Properties Stock in Your Portfolio Now?
- Plymouth Rises 47% on Receiving Acquisition Proposal From Sixth Street
- Ventas Stock Gains 15.5% Year to Date: Will It Continue to Rise?
- Welltower Stock Rises 28.9% Year to Date: Will the Trend Last?
- Vornado's JV Sells 512 West 22nd Street Property for $205M
- OUTFRONT Media Stock Up 14.5% in 3 Months: Will the Trend Last?
- 6 Beaten-Down Stocks Ready For A Rally
- Vornado Boosts Strength With Refinancing of 4 Union Square South
- Crown Castle Stock Gains 16.3% in 6 Months: Will the Trend Continue?
- W.P. Carey Stock Up 9% in Three Months: Will It Continue to Rise?
- VICI Properties Stock Up 12.5% Year to Date: Will It Continue to Rise?
- Terreno Realty Secures Early Lease Renewal, Witnesses Healthy Demand
- Are Investors Undervaluing Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Right Now?
- TRNO Continues Portfolio-Rebalancing Efforts, Buys Asset in California
- Ventas Selects Discovery Senior Living to Operate its 15 Communities
- TRNO on a Selling Spree: Disposes of Another Asset in California
- Should Value Investors Buy City Office REIT (CIO) Stock?
- Host Hotels (HST) Q2 Revenue Jumps 8%
Intervallo Giornaliero
17.38 17.69
Intervallo Annuale
12.22 19.37
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17.60
- Apertura
- 17.67
- Bid
- 17.42
- Ask
- 17.72
- Minimo
- 17.38
- Massimo
- 17.69
- Volume
- 19.029 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.02%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.99%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 22.42%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.91%
20 settembre, sabato