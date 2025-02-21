Valute / FTAIN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
FTAIN: FTAI Aviation Ltd - 8.25% Fixed-Rate Reset Series C Cumulative
25.60 USD 0.03 (0.12%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FTAIN ha avuto una variazione del 0.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.55 e ad un massimo di 25.60.
Segui le dinamiche di FTAI Aviation Ltd - 8.25% Fixed-Rate Reset Series C Cumulative . Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FTAIN News
- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) Presents at Morgan Stanley's 13th Annual Laguna Conference
- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) Aviation Ltd. Presents at Deutsche Bank 15th Annual Aviation Forum 2025 - Slideshow (NASDAQ:FTAI)
- FTAI Aviation Preferred Series C: The 8.1% Yield Is Not Juicy Enough (NASDAQ:FTAIN)
- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) Presents at Deutsche Bank 15th Annual Aviation Forum
- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Aristotle Small/Mid Cap Equity Q2 2025 Commentary
- Victory RS Mid Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:RSEGX)
- AMG Frontier Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Embark Small Cap Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:ESCWX)
- Tourlite Capital Q1 2025 Investor Letter
- Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:LAGWX)
- Carillon Chartwell Short Duration High Yield Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Carillon Chartwell Small Cap Growth Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- FTAI Aviation Preferred C: Yield Is Too Low Given The Junk Credit Rating (NASDAQ:FTAIN)
- 5 (More) Bubbles (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- Columbia Acorn Fund Q4 2024 Commentary (ACRNX)
- 5 Bursting Bubbles
- Tourlite Capital Q4 2024 Investor Letter
Intervallo Giornaliero
25.55 25.60
Intervallo Annuale
24.34 26.43
- Chiusura Precedente
- 25.57
- Apertura
- 25.60
- Bid
- 25.60
- Ask
- 25.90
- Minimo
- 25.55
- Massimo
- 25.60
- Volume
- 16
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.12%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.23%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.59%
- Variazione Annuale
- -1.46%
20 settembre, sabato