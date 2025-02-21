QuotazioniSezioni
FTAIN: FTAI Aviation Ltd - 8.25% Fixed-Rate Reset Series C Cumulative

25.60 USD 0.03 (0.12%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FTAIN ha avuto una variazione del 0.12% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 25.55 e ad un massimo di 25.60.

Segui le dinamiche di FTAI Aviation Ltd - 8.25% Fixed-Rate Reset Series C Cumulative . Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
25.55 25.60
Intervallo Annuale
24.34 26.43
Chiusura Precedente
25.57
Apertura
25.60
Bid
25.60
Ask
25.90
Minimo
25.55
Massimo
25.60
Volume
16
Variazione giornaliera
0.12%
Variazione Mensile
1.23%
Variazione Semestrale
1.59%
Variazione Annuale
-1.46%
