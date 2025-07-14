QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / FSLY
Tornare a Azioni

FSLY: Fastly Inc Class A

8.67 USD 0.28 (3.13%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FSLY ha avuto una variazione del -3.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.51 e ad un massimo di 8.95.

Segui le dinamiche di Fastly Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FSLY News

Intervallo Giornaliero
8.51 8.95
Intervallo Annuale
4.65 12.09
Chiusura Precedente
8.95
Apertura
8.92
Bid
8.67
Ask
8.97
Minimo
8.51
Massimo
8.95
Volume
6.258 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.13%
Variazione Mensile
16.69%
Variazione Semestrale
36.32%
Variazione Annuale
18.77%
20 settembre, sabato