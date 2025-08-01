Valute / ESNT
ESNT: Essent Group Ltd
65.27 USD 0.23 (0.35%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ESNT ha avuto una variazione del -0.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 65.00 e ad un massimo di 65.90.
Segui le dinamiche di Essent Group Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
65.00 65.90
Intervallo Annuale
51.61 65.90
- Chiusura Precedente
- 65.50
- Apertura
- 65.44
- Bid
- 65.27
- Ask
- 65.57
- Minimo
- 65.00
- Massimo
- 65.90
- Volume
- 827
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.35%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.94%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.34%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.54%
20 settembre, sabato