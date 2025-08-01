QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ESNT
Tornare a Azioni

ESNT: Essent Group Ltd

65.27 USD 0.23 (0.35%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ESNT ha avuto una variazione del -0.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 65.00 e ad un massimo di 65.90.

Segui le dinamiche di Essent Group Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ESNT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
65.00 65.90
Intervallo Annuale
51.61 65.90
Chiusura Precedente
65.50
Apertura
65.44
Bid
65.27
Ask
65.57
Minimo
65.00
Massimo
65.90
Volume
827
Variazione giornaliera
-0.35%
Variazione Mensile
4.94%
Variazione Semestrale
13.34%
Variazione Annuale
1.54%
20 settembre, sabato